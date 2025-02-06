Former Rangers and Scotland star rushed to hospital after collapsing on pitch as kick-off delayed

33 y/o suffers episode ahead of League Two clash

John Fleck, the former Rangers and Sheffield United midfielder, was taken to hospital on Thursday night after falling ill on the pitch.

The 33-year-old was named among the Chesterfield substitutes for the League Two match against Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night but suffered a medical episode during the pre-match warm-up which left his team-mates distressed.

Fleck, who has been capped five times by Scotland, was surrounded by emergency services staff at the SMH Group Stadium before being stretchered off around half an hour before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off, which was delayed by 10 minutes.

Chesterfield's John Fleck has been taken to hospital after falling ill on the pitch. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Chesterfield statement read: “We can confirm that John Fleck has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being taken ill during the pre-match warm-up.”

After the match, which Chesterfield went on to win 5-2, assistant manager Danny Webb provided a positive update on Fleck’s condition. “He had a fit of some sort," Webb told the Derbyshire Times. "The last we saw of him he was on a stretcher leaving, conscious, speaking and with a smile on his face. We will know more tomorrow. He is in good hands. Fingers crossed he seems to be okay.

“There was a period with John on the floor in the warm-up and football goes out of your mind. Our dressing room was a very quiet place before kick-off. Us as staff tried to lift the boys and let them know that John seemed to be okay when he left. They were flat because he is a team-mate and they care about him. They went out there and got the three points for John.”

Addressing the aftermath of the incident, Webb added: “It was difficult because you don’t want to sort of paper over it. We thought about getting the lads back to do another mini warm-up but we decided to talk to them and let them gather their thoughts. It was such a relief to see John conscious and talking when he left. His family went with him to the hospital.

“It was hard but the lads didn’t start the game like it so fair play to the players for getting over that distressing period. It was not a nice thing to go through.”

John Fleck made his breakthrough as a youngster at Rangers before moving to England. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Fleck previously collapsed on the pitch in November 2021 while playing for Sheffield United in the Championship away at Reading. He was stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment, including an oxygen mask, after going down unchallenged. He spent the night in hospital but was discharged the next day. After the game, United confirmed Fleck had received "urgent medical care" on the pitch before he was taken to a waiting ambulance.

Fleck started his career with Rangers and made his debut at the age of 15. He made 59 appearances for the Ibrox club, scoring three goals, before moving to Coventry City in 2012, then Sheffield United four years later, where he made 65 appearances in the English Premier League.

