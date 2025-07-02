Defender arrives from League One in England

Rangers have made it two new signings in one day after confirming the arrival of Emmanuel Fernandez on a permanent transfer from Peterborough United.

The Ibrox side announced the capture of midfielder Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth earlier on Wednesday with the 30-year-old reuniting with head coach Russell Martin following a previous spell together at Southampton.

Rothwell will be joined at Rangers by centre-back Fernandez, who has signed a four-year deal after spending the past four years with the English League One outfit.

New Rangers signing Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Peterborough United last season. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who has also had spells with Gillingham and Ramsgate, admitted that the interest from the Glasgow giants came as a shock.

"I am honoured, it is a huge club with a great fanbase and I think I can kickstart my career and have a good journey here," the Englishman said. “I was shocked when I heard about Rangers because it is such a big club but it was the place I wanted to be.

“I haven’t played at this level, there will be a lot of life changes for me, but it is something I want to be part of and I can’t wait to get started.”

The arrivals of Rothwell and Fernandez bring the total number of new signings at Ibrox this summer to four with Lyall Cameron recruited from Dundee and Max Aarons joining on loan from Bournemouth.

Rangers head coach Martin added: “Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club.

“He has a strong physical presence, is a commanding defender and I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him into the group and getting to work.”

