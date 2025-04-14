With the Scottish Premiership split now upon us, all 12 top flight teams know how the final quarter of their campaign will be spent, with some jostling for a European spot, and others fighting against relegation.

Celtic are just one win away from securing a fourth successive titles, while Rangers look to have secured second place. However, the battle for third between Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United looks like it will go down to the wire, while the battle to stay up looks like it could be intense too, with just six points separating Kilmarnock in ninth and St Johnstone in 12th.

But which player will each club rely on as the season’s enters it final throes? Using popular football statistics website FotMob, we looked through each team’s highest rated performer in the 24/25 season so far.*

*Each player included must have started at least 20 games to qualify.

St Johnstone: Drey Wright Despite the Perthshire side's struggles, the defender has put in consistent performances. Has started 31 matches for St Johnstone this season, and won 59.2% of his duels throughout the campaign. His average rating stands at 7.0 ahead of the split.

St Mirren: Mark O'Hara The Buddies captain has led him side to a third consecutive top six finish, with a 7.01 average rating for the campaign. Has started 27 games this season, scoring three goals and assisted a further two. Has won over half of his duels this season, and 75.6% of his tackles. Leader.

Aberdeen: Graeme Shinnie While Dimitar Mitov and Jamie McGrath have higher average rating, they have started less than 20 games this season. This means the Dons top ranked performance is the skipper, who has an average rating of 7.02 from his 31 appearances this term. His most eye-catching statistic is his 83.5% passing accuracy rate.