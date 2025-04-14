'Great option': Celtic urged to target 73-goal EPL striker as potential Rangers option mooted
Celtic should look to add to their striking options this summer in order to continue their dominance over rivals Rangers, according to ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one win away from securing a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title after a Reo Hatate brace, followed by strikes from Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston, secured a thumping 5-1 win over Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon, with the club currently 15 points clear at top of the division.
While Rangers’ late equaliser against Aberdeen meant were forced Celtic to put the champagne on ice for at least another week, a victory of any kind - or a Rangers defeat - next weekend would see the Hoops mathematically confirmed as champions for a joint-record 55th time in their history.
Despite their league dominance, the sale of popular striker Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes for £10million in January has left Celtic a little light in the striking department, with the club forced to rely on Maeda and Adam Idah in the second-half of the season after they failed to replace the outgoing Japanese international during the window.
The inexperience of young striker Johnny Kenny, coupled with the pre-contract departure of free scoring teenage forward Daniel Cummings to West Ham United, means Rodgers is even more likely to be in the market for a new frontman when the summer transfer window reopens.
With the club’s eyes also firmly fixed on making an impact in next season Champions League, the ex-Germany international has urged the club to target out-of-favour West Ham United striker Danny Ings in the summer, who has scored a total of 73-goals in the English Premier League during stints at Southampton, Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham.
“Could Danny Ings be a success at Celtic? Absolutely,” Hamann told PokerFirma. “His playing time at West Ham has been restricted and I think Celtic would be a great option for him. The standard of football is not quite as high as the Premier League and I think he could get a new lease of life up there.”
The 32-year-old striker, who has three caps for England, has started just one league game for the Hammers this year, with the ex-Liverpool man restricted to sporadic appearances off the bench. Linked to Celtic Park in January, Ings hasn’t scored since September 2024 and will almost certainly be looking for a fresh start in the summer.
Ings was mentioned as a possible deadline-day signing for the Hoops, with Rodgers having worked with him during his time as Liverpool head coach, and with the striker potentially available when the summer window opens, Hamann believes a move north of the border could see him rediscover his goalscoring touch. However, he conceded that Celtic may face competition from their city rivals Rangers, with the Ibrox club desperate for reinforcements themselves after a domestic season full of disappointment.
“He will certainly be on the radar of Celtic - and maybe Rangers because he has a proven record of putting the ball into the net. If you make chances for him he will show you where the goal is for sure.”
