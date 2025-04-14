Rangers return to Europa League action this week as they head to Spain for the crucial quarter-final second leg clash with Athletic Bilbao at Estadio de San Mamés (kick-off: 8pm).

A much changed Rangers side secured a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to give the team an injection of confidence going into the tie. An injury time goal from Ianis Hagi rescued an unlikely 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, despite the Glasgow giants being down to 10-men for the majority of the game.

Their La Liga opponents will still enter the game as huge favourites to win the tie though, despite being held to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg tie at Ibrox. They got a boost of their own at the weekend, having comeback from 1-0 down to beat Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening. Can Rangers do the unthinkable and beat them on their home turf, though?

Ahead of the game at Estadio de San Mamés, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - DOUBT Missed the weekend draw with Aberdeen due to a knock, but will hope to return for Thursday's second leg in Bilbao.

Yuri Berchiche - Athletic Bilbao - OUT Suffered a calf injury late last month that is expected to sideline him until later in the month.

John Souttar - Rangers - AVAILABLE The Scottish international is available again after serving a one match suspension in last week's first leg clash at Ibrox.