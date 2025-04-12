Top and bottom six now set - all eyes on SPFL for the fixtures

The top and bottom six of the Scottish Premiership in the 2024/25 season have now been set following a gripping afternoon of drama in Scotland’s top flight.

Hearts, St Mirren and Motherwell started the day looking to claim the final berth in the top six and join Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United on the right side of the divide.

And it was St Mirren who grabbed sixth place on gameweek 33 after they defeated Ross County 3-2 in Paisley, with Hearts and Motherwell ending up in the bottom six after a 0-0 draw at Fir Park.

Now all eyes turn to the SPFL fixture compilers, who will spend the next couple of days working out the list for the final rounds of matches for the season.

St Mirren are in the top six after a big win over Ross County. | SNS Group

Here are all the details:

Which teams are in the top six?

Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United, St Mirren.

Which teams are in the bottom six?

Hearts, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Dundee, St Johnstone.

When will the split fixtures be announced?

The SPFL will start work right away on the getting the list compiled. While a definite date by the league’s governing body has yet to be announced, it is understood that by the afternoon of Tuesday, April 15, they will be in a position to publish them.

What factors need to be considered?

The SPFL will do whatever it can to ensure that each team ends the campaign with an even number of home and away matches. Then there is also the demands of the broadcast partners and the police. Sky Sports are set to pick at least six matches for live broadcast, although they are limited as to how often they can return to certain stadiums due to the contract with the SPFL.

The final Old Firm match of the season is due to take place at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic date

One of the decisions facing the SPFL is the scheduling of the final Old Firm match of the season. If the title is not won this weekend, then it is very unlikely they will meet the first match after the split. There will be little desire from the authorities for such a match to be decisive in terms of landing the championship. Celtic are likely to have a home match to end the season, given they are on the cusp of winning the title, so gameweeks 35 and 36 could be potential slots for the Rangers v Celtic match at Ibrox.

What are the final dates of the season?