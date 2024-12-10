The Scotland international discussed his future at the weekend

Scotland wonderkid Ben Doak believes his impressive start to life at EFL Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough is proving why it was the perfect move for his career development.

The 18-year-old has six goal contributions for Michael Carrick’s side since moving on loan to the Riverside Stadium on transfer deadline day, and is expected to start Tuesday night’s clash against rivals Leeds United. Sitting in fifth place, Middlesbrough could go within four points of second-placed Leeds with a win at Elland Road.

Forced out of the Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad through injury, Doak has since fought his way into Steve Clarke’s starting XI and played a key role in the vital Nations League wins over Croatia and Poland last month. However, his strong form at both club and international level have led to reports that parent club Liverpool could look to recall him from loan in January in order to aid their title hopes.

Ben Doak and Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

“Ben’s happy, we’re happy, he’s in a good place,” said Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. “There are loads of things, ifs and buts and changes in football - that’s transfer windows. You can see in his body language and demeanour, he’s happy. He keeps working hard, he’s enjoying it here and it’s been effective for us. As long as that carries on, then we’re all good.”

Carrick’s assessment of his performance this season was echoed by the former Celtic academy product, who poured cold water on an early return to Anfield. Asked by Sky Sports if Boro was the best place for him to be right now, Doak replied: “Yeah, without a doubt. I think we play some of the best football in the league and I think a lot of that comes down the right-hand side. I think it suits me really well and I’ve got a great group of lads around me - a lot of talented footballers.”

Doak has six goal contributions for Middlesbrough this season. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Following Friday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, Riverside head coach Carrick insisted there was “no drama” over rumours Doak could return to Merseyside, adding: “I think we are calm. It’s not a case of ifs and buts and comparisons, it’s just that he’s in a good place here, he’s doing well for us. He’s had a big impact since he’s been here for sure, and we’ve enjoyed having him here. He’s a great character, wants to do well and improve, and so far, it’s been a really good fit for all of us.”

