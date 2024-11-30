McKenna keeps Lewandowski quiet as Las Palmas reign in Catalonia

Scotland defender Scott McKenna played a leading role for Las Palmas as the Canary Islanders stunned Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga.

Las Palmas started the day in 17th place in the Spanish top flight, just spot above the relegation zone, and were heavy underdogs to take anything from the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

McKenna played the whole match for Diego Martinez’s men and was up against veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, with he and his fellow defenders standing firm under intense pressure as Barcelona pressed for goals.

Las Palmas defender Scott McKenna slides in to stop Raphinha. | Getty Images

After a goalless first half that was dominated by the hosts, Las Palmas took the lead 49 minutes through Sandro Ramirez, although Barcelona levelled just after the hour mark through Raphinha.

Barcelona were expected to go on and win after that, but they were stunned just six minutes later when former Rangers forward Fabio Silva, who failed to shine in a loan spell from Wolves in the second part of last season, latched on to a through ball and kept his composure to net.

The hosts tried in vain to find a winner, with another Scotland internationalist in Oli McBurnie coming on in stoppage time for Las Palmas. It is the third time this season that Barcelona have lost in La Liga and their lead could be whittled down to just a point later this weekend if Real Madrid defeat Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the English Championship, Scotland duo Ben Doak and Tommy Conway combined once again as Middlesbrough defeated managerless Hull 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Ben Doak and Tommy Conway shone for Middlesbrough. | Getty Images

Doak sent in a delightful ball for Conway to net in the 41st minute and the double act were at it again on 79 minutes as the teenage winger set up the striker for his second of the game.