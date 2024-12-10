Key Scotland midfielder handed four-match ban for violent conduct after off the ball incident
Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean won’t play again until after Christmas after being handed a four-match ban for violent conduct during the 3-0 defeat at QPR on Saturday.
The off-the-ball incident during the 24th minute, when McLean appeared to catch QPR winger Kieran Morgan in the face with his trailing arm, was not seen by the officials at the time. However, with the clash caught on camera, the Football Association retrospectively alleged it was violent conduct.
Scotland international McLean – who had just returned from a three-game ban following a straight red card during the Championship match against Middlesbrough – denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven.
A statement from the FA read: “An independent regulatory commission has suspended Norwich City’s Kenny McLean for four matches following violent conduct in their EFL Championship match against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, December 7. The midfielder’s behaviour during the 24th minute of the game wasn’t seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on camera, and The FA subsequently alleged that it constitutes violent conduct.
Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.
“Kenny McLean denied this charge against him and submitted that the automatic penalty is excessive if found proven. The independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanction following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course. The sanction is four matches rather than three as it is Kenny McLean’s second dismissal this season.”
McLean’s ban starts immediately, so he will miss Norwich’s trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday night as well as games against Burnley, Sunderland and Millwall. The 32-year-old has emerged as a key player for Scotland since Celtic captain Callum McGregor announced his international retirement after Euro 2024, starting all six Nations League fixtures to take his cap tally to 48 as Steve Clarke’s side earned a third-place finish in Nations League Group A1.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.