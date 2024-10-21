Here is the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend. Cr: SNS Group.Here is the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend. Cr: SNS Group.
By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:20 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 09:27 BST

Here is the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend - with players from Hearts, Celtic, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone all included

Rangers’ crumble at Rugby Park with a late 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock, Celtic and Aberdeen both drop points for the first time this season as they played out an entertaining 2-2, while Hibs snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they fell to an injury-time defeat against Dundee United, losing 3-2 at Tannadice. The Scottish Premiership is never boring.

Hearts put on a display in new manager Neil Critchley’s first match, taking a much-needed first three points of the season with a 4-0 hammering of St Mirren at Tynecastle, while St Johnstone comfortably swatted Ross County aside with a 3-0 in Perthshire. Elsewhere, Lyall Cameron’s first-half strike allowed Dundee to pick up their first win since September 14 away to Motherwell.

But which players that deserve the plaudits for their performances at the weekend? Who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck to ensure their sides emerged victorious?

Here are the XI players who were the best in their position this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, using live photos from the weekend’s matches.

Kept his first clean sheet of the season against his former club, making three saves and 12 recoveries as Kilmarnock defeated Rangers 1-0. Was ranked at 8.1 for his performance.

1. GK: Robby McCrorie - Kilmarnock

Kept his first clean sheet of the season against his former club, making three saves and 12 recoveries as Kilmarnock defeated Rangers 1-0. Was ranked at 8.1 for his performance. | SNS Group

Scored an absolute peach in Hearts' 4-0 win over St Mirren that lifted them off the bottom of the table. Had an impressive 92% passing accuracy rate during the win at Tynecastle, and won 100% of his tackles. Rated at 8.4 for his performance in the vital win on Saturday.

2. RB: Daniel Oyegoke - Hearts

Scored an absolute peach in Hearts' 4-0 win over St Mirren that lifted them off the bottom of the table. Had an impressive 92% passing accuracy rate during the win at Tynecastle, and won 100% of his tackles. Rated at 8.4 for his performance in the vital win on Saturday. | SNS Group

The big English centre-half was given a 7.6 rating for his performance in the win over St Mirren. Had a passing accuracy rate of 81% and won the most duels in the match (10).

3. CB: Frankie Kent - Hearts

The big English centre-half was given a 7.6 rating for his performance in the win over St Mirren. Had a passing accuracy rate of 81% and won the most duels in the match (10). | SNS Group

Completed the most passes (87) in St Johnstone's 3-0 win over Ross County, picking up a 91% passing accuracy rate during the game. He was rated at 7.8,

4. CB: Jack Sanders - St Johnstone

Completed the most passes (87) in St Johnstone's 3-0 win over Ross County, picking up a 91% passing accuracy rate during the game. He was rated at 7.8, | SNS Group

