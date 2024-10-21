Midfielder nets excellent strike in Cherries’ big win over Arsenal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland internationalist Ryan Christie scored his first goal in the English Premier League for more than two years at the weekend, helping Bournemouth to a surprise 2-0 win over title contenders Arsenal.

Christie came on as a 63rd-minute substitute and within seven minutes, the 29-year-old opened the scoring, latching on to a neat Justin Kluivert flick from a well-worked corner and sending the ball high past Gunners keeper David Raya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kluivert netted a penalty not long after as Arsenal fell to their first EPL defeat of the season - although their cause was not helped by a first-half red card for key defender William Saliba.

Ryan Christie opened the scoring for Bournemouth against Arsenal. | Getty Images

Despite having netted for Scotland and in the FA and League Cups for Bournemouth in the past year, you have to go back to October 10, 2022 for when Christie last found the net in England’s top flight. He scored the winner for the south-coast side in the 2-1 home win over Leicester City.

Elsewhere in the EPL, key Scotland midfielder John McGinn made his return from a hamstring injury for Aston Villa.

The ex-Hibs man, who turned 30 last week, missed out on Scotland’s recent double-header against Croatia and Portugal due to the muscle strain, but the Villa captain came on as a late substitute during the 3-1 win at Fulham to mark his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also good news for Nathan Patterson, the Scotland right-back who has been sidelined for months due to a hamstring tear. The 23-year-old was on the bench for Everton as they won 2-0 at Ipswich. The former Rangers defender has not played competitively since mid-April and missed last summer’s European Championships.

John McGinn was back for Aston Villa at the weekend. | Getty Images

Scotland captain Andy Robertson played the whole 90 minutes for Liverpool as they won 2-1 at home to Chelsea on Sunday to go top of the Premier League.