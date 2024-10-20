Gilmour one of three Scots to feature in match

Billy Gilmour “struggled a bit” on his first Serie A start before recovering to help Napoli claim a 1-0 win at Empoli in a match which created Scottish footballing history.

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte was critical of his team's overall performance despite reclaiming top spot in the table from Juventus thanks to a second half penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Gilmour has featured mostly off the bench since joining the Naples outfit from Brighton in the summer, with his only previous start for Conte's side coming against Palermo in the Coppa Italia.

But the Scotland midfielder was finally handed his full Serie A debut at the fifth time of asking, starting alongside international team-mate Scott McTominay, as both played the full 90 minutes at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Gilmour covered the most ground of any player on the pitch at 11.3km but Conte, who was also his previous boss at Chelsea, felt the 23-year-old was “too timid” in an opening 45 minutes dominated by Empoli.

Billy Gilmour in action for Napoli during his first Serie A start in the 1-0 win at Empoli. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“It was his first game, he was growing into it," Conte said. "In the first half he struggled a bit, in the second half he did a lot better like the whole team. I’m happy that we have him here, he is a great player. It was not easy today, the performance overall is positive and he is an important option for us.”

The win was Napoli’s third in a row in Serie A and extended their unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions, stretching back to the opening day of the season.

“We were spectators in the first half, without any fire or determination, only a lot of nerves,” Conte told Sky Sport Italy. “Maybe it was from the fact that we had to defend first place, but to say that after eight games makes me smile, thinking back to last year (when Napoli finished 10th).

“We must take first place in the table with the right kind of responsibility, not with nerves. Enjoy what we are doing and face the matches without the burden of watching other teams, only thinking about ourselves.”