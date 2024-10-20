Hibs drop to bottom of table ahead of derby clash

Embattled Hibs manager David Gray is under no illusions over the importance of next Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts after the 3-2 defeat at Dundee United.

Gray's struggling side were heading towards a much-needed 2-1 victory at Tannadice but an 85th minute red card for captain Joe Newell was followed by the loss of two late goals as Luca Stephenson equalised for the home side deep into stoppage time before substitute Meshack Ubochioma netted the winner in the ninth minute of added time.

It was another blow for the Hibees, with the result sending them to the bottom of the William Hill Premiership on goal difference, just behind Hearts, who kicked off the Neil Critchley era with a 4-0 home win over St Mirren.

Hibs are now under intense pressure ahead of next week's derby clash at Easter Road but Gray has backed himself to turn fortunes around.

The manager said: "I could try and say every game is the same, but derbies are what derbies are. Regardless of stage of the season, there is extra pressure and expectation on them. But whether we were playing Hearts this week or anybody, we know we need to get results, and quickly, because where we find ourselves at this moment in time is not good enough for this football club.

"As soon as you find yourself in this environment the pressure is always on you. I fully understand the expectation and demands of this football club. I know the challenges at the club, and we've been dealing with them. I still honestly believe we'll get it right, I know we will. The fact it's a derby adds a little but extra spice but the pressure is always there every single time you pull on the jersey for this football club and everytime I stand in that dugout as head coach I've got a responsilbility to be doing better than I am at the moment."

Hibs boss David Gray was left dejected at full-time after the 3-2 defeat to Dundee United. | SNS Group

Asked if he hopes to be given the time to turn things around, Gray added: "Absolutely. You'd always back yourself to do that. I understand why the questions will get asked. I've been at the club long enough to know the demands and I've seen managers come and go. The reality of the situation is there is accountability across the board from myself to lead it, but as players to do better in these moments, especially these big moments where we're being asked questions."

United moved up to fourth place in the table after Saturday’s win but the dramatic result was overshadowed by news of a serious injury to midfield stalwart Craig Sibbald. The 29-year-old missed the Hibs game as he was undergoing groin surgery and he is set to be sidelined for some time.

Terrors boss Jim Goodwin said: “Sibbald damaged his right groin in training during the international break. That’s looking like it’s going to be a lengthy one. He’s done significant damage to the right groin.

“In the modern-day game, there’s nothing too much to worry about. We’re looking at a considerable period out of action, but once the surgery is done and he makes a full recovery, he’ll be back better than ever.”