Midfielder’s training regime reduced ahead of next Serie A match

Scott McTominay has emerged as an injury doubt for Napoli this weekend, with the Scotland midfielder reducing his training workload this week ahead of major Serie A match for the Italian title hopefuls.

Napoli are currently second in the league on 60 points, one point behind champions and leader Internazionale, with Atalanta in third on 58 points. Napoli won the Scudetto two years ago and hopes are growing that they can reclaim the title from Inter - with McTominay one of the major reasons why.

The 28-year-old Scotland talisman arrived in a big-money move from Manchester United last summer and has cemented his place as a first-team regular for manager Antonio Conte. McTominay has started the past 24 Serie A matches for Napoli, netting six goals and providing two assists for Gli Azzurri in the league.

Scott McTominay picked up an injury for Napoli last weekend. | Getty Images

However, McTominay’s participation in Sunday’s away match at Venezia is under threat as he is suffering from adductor issue that was exacerbated towards the end of Napoli’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina last weekend. The Scot had to be replaced on 86 minutes by Philip Billing when going down in some discomfort and media reports in Italy suggest that Conte has given the player a lighter workload in a bid to maintain his availability for the trip to north-eastern Italy.

Venezia are currently 19th in Serie A and battling relegation, with Napoli warm favourites to prevail at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. However, Conte will be desperate to pick up all three points given that title challengers Atalanta and Inter face off in Bergamo in Sunday evening.

McTominay’s presence would greatly enhance Napoli’s chances of victory at Venezia. He is a driving force in the team’s midfield and has rekindled his excellent rapport with former Man Utd teammate Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian striker firing in the goals at the Estadio Diego Maradona.

One Scot who is likely to keep his place in the Napoli starting XI is 23-year-old ex-Rangers academy player Billy Gilmour, who has forced his way back into the team after being relegated to the bench over the winter. Gilmour started the recent matches against Inter and Fiorentina and has impressed with his performances as a No 6.

"He is particularly good at ball retention and helping us play possession-based football,” his teammate Giovanni Simeone said earlier this week. “Billy has returned to the team and I think everyone agrees, he's really added something to the side. To win this league, you need more than just 11 players throughout the season and Billy is vital to us.”

Che Adams will be aiming to score more goals for Torino against Empoli. | Getty Images

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be keeping an eye on developments in Italy over the weekend with regards to McTominay’s fitness and Gilmour’s participation, but he will also keep his fingers crossed that two of his other Serie A stars come through the weekend unscathed.