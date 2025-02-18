Scotland midfielder has not started for Serie A leaders since early Decmber

Scotland internationalist Billy Gilmour’s omission from the Napoli first team is continuing to perplex Italian media, with one respected journalist claiming that the former Rangers youngster was one of manager Antonio Conte’s priority signings.

Gilmour moved from English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion to Napoli last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £12 million. The 23-year-old worked with Conte in the past at Chelsea and his excellent passing ability from a deep-lying midfield role was said to appeal as the coach rebuilt Gli Azzurri for the upcoming campaign.

And while Gilmour became a first-team regular for Napoli in the autumn, he has not started a match for Napoli since a December 5 defeat by Lazio in the Coppa Italia, losing his place to Stanislav Lobotka in the No 6 role.

Billy Gilmour has not started a match for Napoli since early December. | Getty Images

Gilmour has been named on the bench for Napoli’s past 11 matches, coming on five times with a grand total of 25 minutes under his belt. Napoli have not lost since that defeat at the Stadio Olimpico to Lazio and lead Serie A by two points, although they have drawn their past three matches.

Gilmour’s omission has surprised respected Italian journalist Francesco Modugno of Sky Sport Italy, who revealed that the 36-times capped Scotland player was a player Conte was desperate to sign in the summer - more than international teammate Scott McTominay, who has become an icon at Napoli.

"The real surprise, looking at who remains on the bench and rarely comes on, is Gilmour,” Modugno said when speaking about Napoli. "In the summer, in fact, he was the player that Conte, more than anyone, wanted to bring to Napoli - even more than McTominay.”

Modugno explained that part of the problem for Gilmour is the form of Lobotka, a Slovakian internationalist who adds physicality to the Napoli midfield. "Evidently, it is difficult to do without Lobotka even for 15 minutes in this period," he added.

Napoli breathed a sigh of relief at the weekend after nearest Serie A challengers Internazionale failed to capitalise on them dropping points against Lazio.

Stanislav Lobotka is ahead of Billy Gilmour in the Napoli team. | Getty Images

On Saturday, Napoli were held to a 2-2 draw in Rome - the third time they have failed to beat I Biancocelesti this season. However, despite going into their match with Juventus just two points behind the leaders, Inter lost 1-0 in Turin and were unable to jump above them.