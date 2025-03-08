'Extraordinary': Che Adams on brink of taking down Denis Law's 64-year Serie A record but Torino moment is bittersweet
Scotland striker Che Adams says it would be “extraordinary” to break Denis Law’s 64-year record for the number of goals scored by a Scot in the top flight of Italian football after he netted in Torino’s 2-2 draw at Parma.
Adams looked to have given Torino an important Serie A victory in the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday afternoon when he scored on 72 minutes to put Il Toro 2-1 ahead, finishing smartly with his left foot after pouncing upon a Guillermo Maripan pass into the penalty box. However, Parma levelled four minutes later through Mateo Pellegrino, who had earlier cancelled out a first-half opener from Eljif Elmas.
A summer signing on a free transfer from Southampton last summer, Adams has now scored nine goals for Torino this season - eight in Serie A - and is hot on the heels of legendary Scotland forward Denis Law, who bagged ten goals in 27 appearances during the 1960-61 campaign in his sole season in Italy.
His latest goal will be a fillip to Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who is set to name his squad for the Nations League A relegation play-off against Greece next week.
Adams admitted that the nature of Parma’s equaliser stung and meant the result against the relegation candidates felt like a defeat for him and his Torino teammates, who remain 11th in the standings under ex-Rangers defender Paolo Vanoli. "I think the team is experiencing this match as a defeat,” the 28-year-old said. “Next week we play at home against Empoli and we will try to make up for it.”
Adams also revealed that he is aware of Law’s contribution at Torino all those years ago. Before getting to Torino they talked to me about it,” he added. “Surpassing his goal record would be extraordinary."
The most recent player to get close to Law’s record in Italian football is Bologna midfielder and captain Lewis Ferguson, who scored six goals in his maiden term at the Stadio Renato dell’Ara before landing seven last season. Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is currently on six for the current campaign.
McTominay and Napoli are in action on Sunday when they face Fiorentina at home, while Ferguson’s Bologna are away at Verona.
