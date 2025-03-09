Scotland key man sparked concern by being replaced late on

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has played down injury concerns over star Scotland man Scott McTominay after the midfielder helped his team keep pace at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina.

McTominay was one of Napoli’s key performers as they ended a five-game winless streak by overcoming Fiorentina 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The victory was vital given that leaders Internazionale defeated Monza 3-2 on Saturday, with the gap between the two remaining one point after the weekend action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was some concern for Napoli and Scotland fans in the closing stages of the match against La Viola when McTominay pulled up in pain as the hosts tried to see out their victory. Conte quickly replaced the 28-year-old with Dane Philip Billing, who was their hero last week against Inter by scoring a late equaliser, but gave a more positive update after the match.

Scott McTominay was in excellent form for Napoli against Fiorentina. | Getty Images

"He was tired, no problem, it shouldn't be anything special,” said Conte on fears of a groin strain. The manager had revealed earlier in the week that the former Manchester United player had been suffering from fatigue recently.

The news should come as a boost to Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who is due to name his squad for the upcoming Nations League A play-off against Greece on Tuesday. McTominay has been a mainstay of the Scotland team under Clarke and is set to play a major role in the double-header on March 20 and 23.

Clarke will also be buoyed to see another Scotland internationalist in Billy Gilmour play the full 90 minutes. The 23-year-old Rangers academy graduate returned to the starting XI last week for the first time since December and kept his place for the match against Fiorentina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romelu Lukaku put Napoli in front on 26 minutes and Giacomo Raspadori added a second on the hour mark. However, Albert Gudmundsson ensured a tense finish by halving the arrears for Fiorentina six minutes later, but Napoli held on for the win.

"It's normal that, after having created a lot for 60-65 minutes and taking you to 2-0, conceding a goal can generate excessive anxiety,” added Conte. “You have to be good at managing it, cooling down the moment and keeping the ball more, continuing to do things in the right way without allowing dangerous situations. The boys did well, I'm happy."

McTominay posted impressive stats for Napoli the game before coming off on 86 minutes, with 100 per cent pass accuracy, 100 per cent of tackles won, four successful take-ons, three successful long passes and two chances created.

Napoli return to action on Sunday evening when they travel to Venezia, while leaders are away at third-placed Atalanta on the same night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ferguson helped Bologna win against Verona in Serie A. | Getty Images

Elsewhere over the weekend, Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson started and captained Bologna as they won 2-1 away at ten-man Verona. Ferguson played the full 90 minutes and is staking a claim for a return to the Scotland squad after missing out for much of 2024 due to injury,

It was not such a good day for fellow Scot Liam Henderson, whose Empoli team lost 1-0 at home to Roma. Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Henderson played 67 minutes and the Tuscan side remain embroiled in a relegation battle.