Red-hot Scott McTominay up for another Napoli award and could match £75m former teammate

Scotland midfielder continues to impress in Italy

In-form Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has been nominated for the Serie A player of the month for May - and could become only the second man in the history of Italian football to win the prize twice in a row.

McTominay has developed into one of Napoli’s key players in their bid to win the Serie A title for only the fourth time in the club’s history. He made the move to southern Italy last summer from Manchester United for a fee in the region of £25 million and has become the darling of the Gli Azzurri support - with even a pizza being created in his honour.

His form has not gone unnoticed in recent months and he became the first Scotsman to win the player of the month award when he took the gong in April - and now he could land it again after being nominated for May.

Scott McTominay could match Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's exploits in Serie A. | Getty Images

McTominay started the month with two assists in Napoli’s most recent match, a 2-2 draw at home to Genoa, and should he be voted for once more by Italian football fans, then he will match a feat only so far recorded by one of his former teammates.

Since the award’s inception back in 2019, only Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has won it in consecutive months during his time at Napoli between February and March 2023. McTominay linked up well with the 24-year-old before he left Napoli to join Champions League finalist Paris Saint-Germain back in January for £75 million.

Previous winners of the Serie A player of the month include Paulo Dybala - who holds the most with five - and Cristiano Ronaldo, although neither man has ever won twice in a row.

Chance to match Kvara

Kvaratskhelia helped Napoli win the Scudetto two seasons ago and McTominay, alongside former Rangers and current Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour, has the chance to do the same this month. Antonio Conte’s men lead nearest challengers and defending champions Internazionale by a single point with two matches to go. Napoli are away at relegation-threatened Parma on Sunday at 2pm, while Inter host Lazio at the San Siro.

On the final day of the season, Napoli are at home to Cagliari, while Inter - who are also in the Champions League final - are at Como.