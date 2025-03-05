The ambitious plans were revealed by Serie A officials on Monday

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay and several others Scottish stars could soon find themselves playing their football on another continent under a new proposal that would see the Italian Serie A move games to the United States.

According to The Athletic, Serie A commercial and marketing director Michele Ciccarese confirmed the league’s plans to take the Serie A across the pond during a discussion with journalists on Tuesday, with Italian football hoping to ‘expand its international presence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shock move would see the Italian league move to a similar model seen in the NFL, with the sport currently holding regular 2025 season clashes outside of America with games currently scheduled in London, Melbourne, Berlin, Madrid, Sao Paulo and Dublin later this year.

“All the different leagues are discussing the possibility of playing a regular-season game abroad,” said Ciccarese. “If you look at the NFL, they’re playing in Germany, they’re playing in London, they are going to play in Australia. So there are a lot of things happening that make the possibility.

Ex-Celtic academy star Liam Henderson is one of several players currently playing in the Italian Serie A. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

“We are working in order to potentially do it but there are barriers that we need to overcome with the right strategy in place and with the support of the clubs, without forgetting that players are players and they have a lot of competition, when they have to play Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League and play in international trophies.”

Italian league president Ezio Simonelli, who was elected two months ago, echoed Ciccarese’s thoughts, saying: “We want to be the first league to set up an event like this in the United States. This is a market that we count on a lot. We have nine clubs under American ownership and one Canadian, so I also need to thank them since they elected me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad