'Smile': Scott McTominay caught in humorous moment during tense Napoli-Inter Milan title clash

Scotland talisman captured on camera during Serie A clash

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has been told to embrace the pressure of the Serie A title race after previously unseen footage saw him engaged in a humorous conversation with his opponent during the tense clash between Napoli and Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a revelation in Naples since arriving at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in August for a reported fee of £27.5million from Manchester United, bagging seven goals in 26 games, and is battling to win the first title of his career with Antonio Conte’s side.

The Scottish ace was paired with Tartan Army teammate Billy Gilmour in midfield at the weekend, and helped second-placed Napoli fight back to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Inter Milan, after Philip Billing’s 87th leveller cancelled out Federico Dimarco’s opener to keep the gap at the top of the table at just one point with 11 games of the season left.

Scott McTominay celebrates with Napoli teammate Romelu Lukaku (left). | Getty Images

While Billing’s goal took the weekend plaudits, it was the ex-Red Devils star who took the midweek headlines in the aftermath of the Scudetto clash between the Italian giants, after some previously unseen footage from the game was released by broadcaster DAZN as part of their ‘Bordocam’ series.

Bordocam, which gives fans an inside look at the most important match of the day and shares exclusive images and emotions from up close on the pitch, released their footage from the game between the two sides on Monday. In addition to Simone Inzaghi’s frequent outbursts on the touchline, DAZN were able to capture a funny scene between the Scotland international and Inter forward Marcus Thuram.

Ahead of the second-half starting, the Scottish star striker was seen deep in conversation with Napoli teammate Romelu Lukaku, before the 28-year-old is spotted wearing a serious expression on his face as he makes way his way to the centre-circle to restart proceedings. However, a calm and composed Thuran can be seen gesturing to McTominay, asking him to ‘smile’, before telling him ‘it’s beautiful’ in reference to the intense atmosphere of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

