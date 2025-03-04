Scotland star Scott McTominay's £27.5million Napoli transfer questioned by 91-goal ex-EPL striker

The Scotland international was sold by Manchester United to Napoli in the summer.

Manchester United’s decision to sell Scotland international Scott McTominay to Napoli in the summer has been called into question by his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who admitted his departure left him ‘upset’.

The Scotland international ended his 22-year association with the Old Trafford club in August, completing a megabucks move to Italian giants Napoli for a reported fee of £27.5million, where he linked up with fellow Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour on transfer deadline day.

Currently just one point behind league leaders Inter Milan, the 28-year-old has had an excellent debut campaign at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium so far, scoring seven goals for the club and morphing into one of Europe’s most talked about midfielders.

While the Napoli midfielder made his Old Trafford breakthrough under Jose Mourinho, it was Solskjaer that provided McTominay with an extended run in the team during his tenure. He went on to play a total of 225 times for the club, bagging 29 goals for his boyhood club.

Scott McTominay embraces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the pair’s time at Manchester United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

His departure bemoaned by a section of the Manchester United fanbase, McTominay’s impressive form in Serie A season saw Red Devils cult hero Solskjaer question the decision to allow him to leave Old Trafford, as he opened he opened up on his time at the club in a new interview with The Athletic.

Asked if he still watched his former club, the Besiktas boss said: "When I can. It’s still good to see Bruno Fernandes and Harry (Maguire) doing well, and Scotty is doing well at Napoli. I’m upset that we let him go. He was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important.

