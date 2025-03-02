2 . Ryan Hardie - Plymouth Argyle

With Lyndon Dykes out of the squad due to injury, a potential striker spot has opened up in the squad. It feels most likely Clarke will opt for just three strikers in Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams and Tommy Conway, but Hardie's recent form for Plymouth may catch his eye. He has scored 68 goals during his Argyle career, including five in his last four games - once of which proved to be the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images