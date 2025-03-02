Just over three months on from Scotland’s dramatic late win over Poland in Warsaw, Steve Clarke is set to name his squad for the vital Nations League playoff against Greece in the coming days.
Beginning with a game in Athens on March 20, the Tartan Army face a two-legged affair against Ivan Jovanović’s side for the right to retain their place in League A of the Nations League, after back-to-back victories over Croatia and Poland in November secured third spot in Group A1 and a final shot at avoiding relegation from the competition’s top tier.
While the Scotland boss will have designs on emerging from the playoff victorious and extending Scotland’s current three game unbeaten run, Clarke has been hit by a number of injuries, with Lyndon Dykes, Ben Doak and Ryan Christie all doubts for the squad after picking up knocks in recent weeks.
With injuries to some of his key players potentially opening the door for new faces in the Scotland squad, we look at 13 uncapped Scottish talents that could be set for international call ups next month.
1. Chris Brady - Chicago Fire
Reports last month claimed that the Chicago Fire goalkeeper had emerged as a potential option for the Scotland national team. While he has featured for the USA at under-23 level, the American-based media claim that Scotland head coach Steve Clarke and the Scottish Football Association are aware of his eligibility, and have made contact with the Illinois-born player. Could he be named in the squad for Greece? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Ryan Hardie - Plymouth Argyle
With Lyndon Dykes out of the squad due to injury, a potential striker spot has opened up in the squad. It feels most likely Clarke will opt for just three strikers in Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams and Tommy Conway, but Hardie's recent form for Plymouth may catch his eye. He has scored 68 goals during his Argyle career, including five in his last four games - once of which proved to be the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Max Johnston - Sturm Graz
The right-back has been ruled out with injury in recent weeks, but played 90 minutes in the 2-1 win over BW Linz last week. He's been included in squads over the past year, and could find himself back amongst the fold for the Nations League games against Greece, where he could even earn his first cap. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
4. Andy Irving - West Ham United
Has made the step up to the English Premier League this season, featuring for Graham Potter's side a total of 10 times in the league. Was named in the squad for the Nations League last year and is fully on Steve Clarke's radar. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images