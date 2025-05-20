Scudetto deciders are brought forward after scheduling headache for Serie A

Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour’s date with Napoli Serie A title destiny has been moved to a Friday night after Italian league officials decided to stagger the final round of fixtures across three days.

Napoli sit one point clear of nearest challengers Internazionale going into the final day of the season. Both Scudetto contenders dropped points last Sunday when defending champions Inter drew 2-2 at home to Lazio, while Napoli and Parma drew 0-0 at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

That set of results still favours Napoli, though, who know that a win in their final match will seal only their fourth top-flight Italian crown.

Napoli currently lead Inter by a point in the title race. | Getty Images

Napoli can also call upon home advantage, with the last match taking place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona when Cagliari come to town. The Sardinian side have little to play for other than pride, having secured their place in Serie A last weekend. Inter, meanwhile, head to Como, who are also safe.

Serie A organisers have decided to move the two showpiece games to a Friday night due to the chance of a ‘spareggio’ - a play-off match should Napoli and Inter finish level on points. This would happen if Napoli were to lose to Cagliari and Inter draw at Como.

The Italian top flight uses head-to-head to separate teams rather than goal difference, but because both Napoli-Inter matches have finished 1-1 this season, there is no outcome. Therefore, the ‘spareggio’ would kick in.

Champions League final issue

Complicating matters further is that Inter are in the Champions League final on May 31 against Paris Saint-Germain. The authorities want to ensure wriggle room for scheduling if the two title contenders finish level, so playing the matches on a Friday allows them to organise a potential play-off for the middle of next week should that situation arise.

The game would be played at a one-off venue, most likely the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. It cannot be played after the Champions League final due to an international window starting on June 2.

Napoli, of course, will be hoping to get the job done against Cagliari. Antonio Conte’s men have been at the summit right from the beginning, inspired by McTominay, who has been a revelation since signing from Manchester United last summer for a fee of £25 million. His Scotland teammate and Rangers academy graduate Gilmour has also impressed in his maiden season in Italy.

Billy Gilmour and Napoli drew 0-0 at Parma last time out. | Getty Images

There are two Serie A fixtures scheduled for Saturday, when Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna take on Genoa at home (7.45pm), while at the same time AC Milan host already-relegated Monza. Bologna have already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Coppa Italia earlier this month, and cannot reach the Champions League berths.

On Sunday, another Scot in Liam Henderson will be aiming to help Empoli avoid the drop. The Tuscan side sit 18th in the final relegation spot and take on Verona at home, who are three points clear of them. Lecce, on the same number of points, are in 17th are away at Lazio, while Parma - two points ahead of them - are in 16th and travel to Atalanta.

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Henderson is out of contract at the end of the season and could play his final match for Empoli.