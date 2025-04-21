Scudetto could be decided by ‘spareggio’ clash with five games remaining

Scottish Serie A title hopes were given a shot in the arm over the weekend when Napoli won 1-0 away at Monza and Internazionale lost 1-0 at Bologna, meaning that the two teams are dead level on 71 points with five matches remaining.

Scotland talisman Scott McTominay was the hero for Napoli once again when he scored a 72nd-minute goal to down bottom club Monza at Stadio Brianteo on Saturday evening. And 24 hours later, defending champions Inter slipped up at Bologna, with Riccardo Orsolini netting in stoppage time for the hosts at Stadio Renato dall’Ara.

It leaves the race for Scudetto beautifully poised going into the last weeks of the season - and has enhanced prospects of a one-off ‘spareggio’ match at the end of the campaign should both teams be locked together after gameweek 38.

Serie A state of play

Napoli, who can count on Scotland internationalists McTominay and former Rangers kid Billy Gilmour as part of their first team, have fresh wind in their sails after moving level with Inter. Antonio Conte’s men had been the leaders for the first part of the season, but Scudetto title holders Inter claimed top spot last month before faltering over the past few weeks.

Inter currently have a better goal difference (+40 over +27) - but that will not be the deciding factor should the two teams end up level on points come the end of the season.

Scott McTominay's Napoli and rivals Inter are locked in a gripping title race. | Getty Images

Atalanta are in third place, but trail the leaders by seven points. The Bergamo side had been on the coattails of Inter and Napoli until last month, but have fallen away. Bologna are next in fourth place on 60 points, while Juventus are fifth on 59 points. Juve have a game in hand on their rivals, which was due to be played on Easter Monday against Parma. However, that match - and three other Serie A games - have been postponed due to the death of Pope Francis.

What happens if Inter and Napoli finish level?

Unlike most leagues, goal difference and head-to-head record will not be used to decide key positions in Serie A. Since the 2022/23 season, the Italian football authorities have used a one-off match to decide first place or 17/18th (the last relegation spot) should teams finish on the same number of points.

This match has been labelled a ‘spareggio’ and happened in the 2022-2023 campaign, when Hellas Verona (17th) had to beat 18th-placed La Spezia on neutral ground to stay up. They did so 3-1.

The tradition of a ‘spareggio’ was first brought into Serie A in 1929, but was then abolished in 2006 before being reinstated three years ago. There is now a chance that it could be used in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Scotland internationalist Billy Gilmour is part of the Napoli first-team set-up. | Getty Images

If Inter and Napoli finish on the same number of points, then the ‘spareggio’ would be staged at a neutral venue, with the designated ‘home’ team determined by four tiebreakers - head-to-head points, goal difference of head-to-head games, goal difference overall and higher number of goals scored. Given both Inter-Napoli games this season have ended 1-1, then goal difference would be the determining factor.

Should Atalanta, Bologna or Juventus get involved, it gets more complicated. In cases where there are at least three teams tied for one of these positions, a mini-table is compiled using the same tiebreakers to determine which two teams will play in the Serie A title decider.

A ‘spareggio’ has only been used once before to decide the Serie A champions. In the 1963/64 season, Bologna and Inter both finished on 54 points and a play-off was held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with Bologna winning 2-0 to claim the Scudetto.

Inter and Napoli’s run-in

All eyes are now on the final five matches of the Serie A campaign in what is turning into a gripping title race. While Napoli are focusing solely on the Italian top flight, Inter also have to juggle Coppa Italia and Champions League commitments as they chase a historic treble.

Napoli have the slightly more favourable run-in on paper. Starting this weekend, they take on Torino (h), Lecce (a), Genoa (h), Parma (a) and Cagliari (h).

Napoli have the more favourable Serie A run-in on paper. | Getty Images

For Inter, who face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw from the first leg, it looks trickier. Their final five matches are Roma (h), Verona (h), Torino (a), Lazio (h) and Como (a). There is also the small matter of a two-legged Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

The last set of Serie A fixtures take place on May 25 and finding a date for a ‘spareggio’ could be challenging, with the Champions League final due to be played on May 31. There is also an international window commencing on June 5, when Scotland play Iceland (6th) and Liechtenstein (9th).

What are the other Scots in Serie A doing?

Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson is the captain of Bologna, but despite him being injured with a thigh issue, the Rossoblu are in good form under Thiago Motta and are in the mix for Champions League football. Currently fourth, they are in a fight with Juventus, Roma and Lazio for that final qualification spot.

Scotland striker Che Adams has scored eight goals in Serie A for Torino this season - a respectable return for his first season in Italy. The Turin outfit are currently tenth and look destined for a mid-table finish.

Lewis Ferguson is the captain of Bologna. | Getty Images

Liam Henderson, formerly of Celtic and Hibs, is a regular for Empoli, who are in the midst of a relegation battle. They are a currently 19th and a point away from safety in a drop battle involving Venezia, Lecce, Parma and Cagliari. Such is the congested nature of that part of the table, with five points separating five teams, then a ‘spareggio’ is not out of the question for 17/18th place either.

Coppa Italia hopes

One Scottish player will definitely be involved in the Coppa Italia final. Ferguson’s Bologna and Henderson’s Empoli meet in the second leg of the semi-finals at the Dall’Ara on Thursday, with Bologna 3-0 up from the first leg. The winners will face either Inter or AC Milan.

Josh Doig and Serie B

There is already a Scottish success story in Italy after Josh Doig’s Sassuolo confirmed their promotion from Serie B at the weekend with a 3-1 win away at Modena.