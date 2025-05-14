Scotland midfielder savours silverware success in Italy

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Ferguson became a Bologna legend and claimed a piece of Scottish football history by captaining his side to Coppa Italia glory on Wednesday night.

The Scotland midfielder led Vincenzo Italiano’s team to a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to become only the second Scot to lift the coveted trophy after Graeme Souness did so with Sampdoria 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory, secured by Dan Ndoye's sweet second half strike, ended Bologna's 51-year wait for the Italian Cup and brought Ferguson his first silverware of his career at the age of 25.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson holds the trophy after the 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final. (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ferguson, wearing the number 19 jersey, completed the full 90+7 minutes and had an eventful match, surviving a nasty blow to the face in the first-half that left him bloodied as well as Milan protests for him to be sent off.

The former Aberdeen man was deployed in a defensive midfield role but had the game's first goal attempt after seven minutes, sending a powerful 30-yard effort fizzing over the bar.

Bologna then had a remarkable escape with goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski making a stunning point-blank double save to firstly prevent team-mate Sam Beukema from netting an own goal, before defying Luka Jovic on the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After surviving that scare, Bologna grew in stature and Ferguson had another glimpse of the Milan goal in the 35th minute, finding time and space at the edge of the box but blazed wildly off target.

The Scot's eventful first half continued three minutes before half-time when he lunged into a late challenge on Milan winger Rafael Leao only to end up injured himself as his face collided with the shin of the Portugal international.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson receives a blow to the face in the act of fouling AC Milan winger Rafael Leao during the Coppa Italia final. (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ferguson was booked for the challenge - surviving a VAR check for a red amid Milan protests - but his further participation in the match appeared in doubt as blood poured from his nose. The game was held up by several minutes as Bologna medical staff treated Ferguson and he returned to play with blood-soaked cotton pads projecting from his nostrils.

He was involved in another flashpoint in first-half injury-time when he and Christian Pulisic tangled as the Milan player bore down on goal, both falling to the ground as they locked arms, but the free-kick went Bologna's way, leaving Milan furious again, with Pulisic booked for his protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson returned for the second half with his face cleaned up, but walking a tightrope to ensure he avoided a second yellow card, which he did in a composed display.

The goal that clinched the cup for Bologna arrived on 56 minutes. Riccardo Orsolini broke the offside trap only to be tackled by Theo Hernandez, but the ball fell to Ndoye, who drilled home to spark wild scenes of jubilation.