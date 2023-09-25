Scotland Women return to Hampden Park to face Belgium Women in the UEFA Nations League this Tuesday. Here's how you can make sure you catch every minute of the action, plus which channel is showing the game.

Scotland will face Belgium at Hampden Park on Tuesday in the UEFA Women's Nations League. Cr. Getty Images

Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp helped near neighbours England squeeze past Scotland but Kirsty Hanson's strike in first half injury time prompted a dominant in second half performance that pushed one of the world's best sides all the way.

The Tartan Army's excellent form in 2023 saw Spanish head coach Martinez Losa handed a contract extension until 2027 and with his future now tied down, his focus will turn to their Hampden return and the search for three UEFA Nations League points against Belgium.

Pitted against the Lionesses, Belgium and Netherlands in the new look competition, Scotland have no doubt been handed an extremely tough group but following an excellent display in the North East last week, Martinez Losa believes his side can continue their progress over the next five games.

"We wanted to come here to compete and to show that we can play and I think we did that" said the head coach in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to the Lionesses.

"It is a privilege to represent Scotland and to be part of this group. I decided to extend the contract because I feel this is my team and this is where my heart is. It is important we all know where we are and we have a clear vision together. It is for the whole country and how we can inspire the nation" added the 50-year-old.

Can't make the game this Tuesday? Here is everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

How can I watch Scotland Women vs Belgium Women, what time does it kick off

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Tuesday 26 September, 7.45pm

If you’re unable to attend the game, the game will be screened live on BBC Scotland, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

The programme will be hosted live by Jane Lewis as Scotland continue their UEFA Women's Nations League campaign and look to topple the Euro 2022 quarter finalists.

How can I get tickets for Scotland Women vs Belgium Women?

Tickets are still available for the clash between Scotland and Belgium, with ticket available via the official Scotland ticketing website here.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for under 16s/seniors and free of charge for Scotland Supporter's club members. You must have a registered account to purchase the tickets, which can be done via the official SWNT website.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad for the Nations League

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Rosengård)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Emma Watson (Manchester United), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Amy Gallagher (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City)