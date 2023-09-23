Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa was full of praise for his players after they came within a whisker of grabbing a draw against World Cup finalists England in a 2-1 Nations League defeat at the Stadium Of Light.

Scotland were denied a 'clear' penalty. Cr. Getty Images

Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp had put England in driving seat in but a Kirsty Hanson goal in first half time stoppage time saw Scotland grow in confidence and carve open the European Champions several times.

There were also large calls for a penalty when Millie Bright appeared to foul Martha Thomas in the second half and Martinez Losa admitted it was a decision he did not agree with.

“It is a clear penalty. It changed the game. I have seen it very clear live and I had no question about it" said the Scotland boss.

"We are polite at this level but all I can say is it is a clear penalty. On another day hopefully it is a decision that is on our side. There is clear contact from behind but there is nothing that we can do now.

“We have to take the positives, recover and go again on Tuesday (against Belgium). We showed in the second-half we are a team whose identity is to work hard, press and be aggressive but we also want to have the ball. There were moments we showed our level but we can do better on the ball.

"At this level it is decided by small margins. This time it was England but this team is ready to go again on Tuesday.”

Scotland entered the game on the back of a six game unbeaten run and were very nearly in the lead on the 20 minute mark when Caroline Weir drew an astonishing save out of Mary Earps in the England goal, while an inch perfect cross from Hanson was almost slid home by Thomas.

The Tartan Army were made to rue those missed chances when England scored two goals in quick succession. However, Scotland refused to lie down before producing a sterling second half display which deserved so much more.

For Martinez Losa - who signed a contract extension until 2027 yesterday - the performance was further evidence of his side's progression as they continue to prove they can compete with the world's best teams.

"We are disappointed because we came here to win. We wanted to come here to compete and to show that we can play and I think we did that" added the head coach.

"It is a privilege to represent Scotland and to be part of this group. I decided to extend the contract because I feel this is my team and this is where my heart is. It is important we all know where we are and we have a clear vision together. It is for the whole country and how we can inspire the nation.

“We didn’t win the game but people in the country will feel proud of this team. We didn’t win but we can continue building" added the 50-year-old boss.