Scotland forward Kirsty Hanson has vowed there’s more to come from her and her team mates ahead of their Nations League clash with Belgium at Hampden Park.

Kirsty Hanson has insisted there’s more to come from herself - and Scotland - after an impressive display against England on Friday (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Hanson was Scotland’s star performer against England at the Stadium Of Light on Friday night as Pedro Martinez Losa’s side came within a whisker of grabbing a deserved draw against the European Champions.

Martinez Losa and his side left the Stadium Of Light hugely disappointed after the 2-1 defeat following a dominant second half that saw Hanson ping a long range effort off the crossbar in the dying moments of the match.

“We’ve got that belief in ourselves and we know what each other bring to the team, so we keep on encouraging people to shoot or take on players and it is great - we can do it against the best teams, so why not? We’re excited for what’s to come” said the Aston Villa forward.

“It just shows that improvement we’ve made as a squad and what’s to come” added Hanson.

Hanson earned a Women’s Super League (WSL) player of the year nomination last season after a phenomenal campaign on loan to Aston Villa and, after making the move permanently this summer, the Scotland forward admits regular game time has given her the confidence to perform at the highest level.

"I feel very confident. I moved to Villa because I was happy there. It was obviously a tough decision to move from (Manchester) United but Carla (Ward) believes in me and the players so much - now I am seeing that for Scotland.

"Getting picked for the squad, starting and it is nice to have that belief behind me and I'm just going to show what I can do now and keep building on that. There's still lots more to come from me” said the WSL star.

Scotland continue their UEFA Nations League campaign with a clash against Belgium this week and enter the game on a run of excellent form having won four of their last five games.

Having lost just once in 2023, Spanish head coach Martinez Losa earned a contract extension until 2027 last week and the news has been welcome by the 25-year-old.

"Stability is important, we are definitely building something with him and have a specific way of playing under him. He trusts us and it is exciting now. We have such exciting years ahead with him and I cannot wait to see what's to come underneath.

"I thought it went in and I was already celebrating and then it hit the post, didn't it? I'm trying to take more shots, I'm gaining more confidence with more minutes in the WSL - hopefully it goes in next time!"

"They (Belgium) beat Netherlands so it is going to be a tough game. We prepared well for the England game and we'll do the same on Tuesday night.

"They're obviously a good team on the ball, physical. But we're just going to focus on ourselves and keep working hard, fight for one another and hopefully get the result we want.