Scotland are back in Nations League action against Poland at Hampden Park this evening as Steve Clarke’s side look to bounce back from their disappointing summer.

Just 74 days on from their painful Euro 2024 exit to Hungary, the Tartan Army will look to start the healing process in front of a packed out crowd in Mount Florida tonight, before heading off to Lisbon to take on Roberto Martinez and his Portugal outfit on Sunday.

Placed in Group A of the competition following their Nations League promotion, Scotland are included in a tough group that also includes Croatia. With a number of new faces included in Clarke’s 23-man squad, there’ll be hope that their freshened up look can lead to more positive result as they look to arrest a run of just one win in 12 games.

Going to the game this evening, or watching on TV? Here’s how the team will line-up for the game at Hampden Park this evening, using live training photos from yesterday’s training session at Lesser Hampden.

1 . GK: Angus Gunn Steve Clarke views him as his first choice goalkeeper, so he starts the Nations League campaign between the sticks tonight. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston Scotland are short of options on the right-hand side, so Ralston is enjoying an extended run in the side. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . LB: Andy Robertson The Liverpool defender captains the side at Hampden Park tonight. | SNS Group Photo Sales