Scotland Nations League squad: Steve Clarke's £169.1m squad value revealed - including £15m ex-Celtic ace, £3.4m Rangers man

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:08 BST

Here is every member of Scotland’s Nations League squad ranked in order of their transfer value.

Scotland are back in action for the first time since Euro 2024 this evening, as they get their Nations League campaign underway against Poland at Hampden Park.

Their underwhelming Euro displays still fresh in the memory, Steve Clarke will be hoping his side can blow off the Germany cobwebs and hand the Tartan Army a much needed boost, with his side on a challenging run of just one win from their last 12 matches.

A number of fresh faces have linked up with the squad, with the uncapped Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld, Jon McCracken, Connor Barron and Max Johnston all brought in for the Nations League double header against Poland and Portugal this week.

But which of Scotland’s stars are rated as the most valuable? Using popular football website FotMob, we’ve ranked Steve Clarke’s entire Scotland squad to see which players have the highest transfer market value.

A new addition to the Scotland squad this week, the Dundee goalkeeper has a market value of £232k.

1. Jon McCracken

A new addition to the Scotland squad this week, the Dundee goalkeeper has a market value of £232k. | SNS Group

He's lost his place to Craig Gordon with his club side Hearts, but retains his place in Steve Clarke's squad. He has a market value of £645k.

2. Zander Clark

He's lost his place to Craig Gordon with his club side Hearts, but retains his place in Steve Clarke's squad. He has a market value of £645k. | SNS Group

Another new addition to the squad, the Rangers midfielder will be hoping to make an impression on the coaching staff during his first Scotland camp. He's got a market value of £774k.

3. Connor Barron

Another new addition to the squad, the Rangers midfielder will be hoping to make an impression on the coaching staff during his first Scotland camp. He's got a market value of £774k. | SNS Group

Was linked with a move to Rangers in the summer, but has remained in England with Norwich City and has featured in every game for the Canaries so far this season. Has a market value of £783k.

4. Kenny McLean

Was linked with a move to Rangers in the summer, but has remained in England with Norwich City and has featured in every game for the Canaries so far this season. Has a market value of £783k. | SNS Group

