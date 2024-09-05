Scotland are back in action for the first time since Euro 2024 this evening, as they get their Nations League campaign underway against Poland at Hampden Park.

Their underwhelming Euro displays still fresh in the memory, Steve Clarke will be hoping his side can blow off the Germany cobwebs and hand the Tartan Army a much needed boost, with his side on a challenging run of just one win from their last 12 matches.

A number of fresh faces have linked up with the squad, with the uncapped Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld, Jon McCracken, Connor Barron and Max Johnston all brought in for the Nations League double header against Poland and Portugal this week.

But which of Scotland’s stars are rated as the most valuable? Using popular football website FotMob, we’ve ranked Steve Clarke’s entire Scotland squad to see which players have the highest transfer market value.

1 . Jon McCracken A new addition to the Scotland squad this week, the Dundee goalkeeper has a market value of £232k.

2 . Zander Clark He's lost his place to Craig Gordon with his club side Hearts, but retains his place in Steve Clarke's squad. He has a market value of £645k.

3 . Connor Barron Another new addition to the squad, the Rangers midfielder will be hoping to make an impression on the coaching staff during his first Scotland camp. He's got a market value of £774k.