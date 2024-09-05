Scotland open their Nations League campaign with a clash against Poland at Hampden Park this evening.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 100 days on from their crushing Euro 2024 exit, Scotland return to competitive action this evening as they host Poland in the Nations League.

Set to take place at Hampden Park, the game will be the Tartan Army’s first of six daunting clashes following their promotion to Group A, with a trip to Lisbon to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal coming just three days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a packed out crowd expected in Glasgow, Scotland fans are hoping for a much needed lift after being dealt a cruel hand in the summer, when their pre-Euro 2024 hopes were destroyed by a crushing 5-1 defeat to Germany and an injury time defeat to Hungary in Stuttgart. But when did Scotland last taste victory against tonight’s opponents, Poland?

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s record against Poland, their last win, last five results and total head-to-head record:

Steven Fletcher celebrates a goal against Poland at Hampden Park in 2015. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland v Poland - Scotland’s head-to-head record v Poland

The teams have faced each other a total of 11 times, though only four of those clashes have been competitive, with the other seven games played as international friendlies. They last faced each other in 2022 at Hampden Park in a friendly, where Krzysztof Piątek scored a dramatic 94th minute penalty to deny Steve Clarke’s side a seventh consecutive win. Kieran Tierney had opened the scoring for Scotland with a header 20 minutes from time.

From their 11 games played, Scotland have just two wins, giving them a 18.2% win percentage. Poland have won a total of three times - a 27.3% win percentage. A further six games have ended in a draw. In the four competitive games the sides have played, Poland have won one, Scotland haven’t won any and the other three games have ended in draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did Scotland last beat Poland

The Tartan Army have beaten Poland just twice in their history and have never tasted victory against them on home turf. Scotland’s first win against Poland came on Tuesday 1 June 1958 in Warsaw, when a Bobby Collins double sealed a 2-1 win over their hosts, as over 70,000 supporters packed into the Stadion Dziesięciolecia for the international friendly.

Scotland’s other, and most recent, win against Poland came just over a decade ago in an international friendly on Wednesday 5 March 2014. Celtic captain Scott Brown scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute as Gordon Strachan's side claimed a 1-0 victory, also in Warsaw. However, Poland’s wait for a win against Scotland stretches even longer, with their last success coming 44 years and three months ago, when they won 1-0 in May 1980.

Scotland line up that night: David Marshall, Alan Hutton, Russell Martin, Gordon Greer, Charlie Mulgrew, Barry Bannan, Scott Brown, James Morrison, Ross McCormack, Steven Fletcher, Ikechi Anya.

Scotland vs Poland last 5 results

22 March 2022: Scotland 1-1 Poland (Friendly)

8 August 2015: Scotland 2-2 Poland (Euro 2016 Qualifier)

14 October 2014: Poland 2-2 Scotland (Euro 2016 Qualifier)

5 March 2014: Poland 0-1 Scotland (Friendly)