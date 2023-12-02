Scotland were relegated from their Nations League group despite dominating large spells of the game during their 1-1 draw with Belgium. Graham Falk looks at all the main talking points from the clash in Leuven.

Nicola Docherty made her 50th international appearance for Scotland in the 1-1 draw with Belgium. Cr. Getty Images

Nic Doc enjoys milestone 50th cap with 'yas' moment

One of the stars of the Scottish Women's Premier League, Docherty has had a great start to the season with the Gers and topped it off with a milestone 50th cap for her country in the 1-1 draw with Belgium in Leuven. A proud achievement and well deserved accolade for the Falkirk born full back.

However, it was her funny moment prior to kick off that will live most in the memory. With the players lining up to sing the anthems, goalkeeper Sandy MacIver could be audibly heard singing Flower of Scotland proudly - just one game after switching her international allegiance from England to Scotland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the anthem coming to a close, the camera then panned to Dochery who, complete with a Cheshire cat grin, gave out a rather large "yaaaas" as she heralded MacIver's rendition of 'Flower of Scotland'. Guess Sandy is fitting in well, then!

Relegation confirmed - and Nations League campaign probably shows where Scotland are at

It has been an unusual campaign in many ways. A spirited and impressive performance against England at the Stadium of Light had many fans hopeful of some upsets but come October's damp squib defeats to the Netherlands, things felt like that had plateaued.

Martinez Losa has long indicated his mission was to make Scotland competitive against the so called bigger nations and, in spells, his side have proven capable of doing so.

However, the Spanish boss had targeted two wins from Scotland's Nations League games and they've won 0, gaining only two points from a possible 15. This indicates that his side haven't done anywhere near enough to say they are where he wants them to be yet.

Relegation to Group B and games against sides not ranked as highly as two European Championship winners is likely to show us if Scotland can be placed in the 'best of the rest' category.

Hampden calling as Lionesses await

One of the big pull-outs from the Nations League campaign has been the poor attendances and flat performances at Hampden Park for the games against Belgium and the Netherlands.

However, those who chose to tune into Friday's nights 1-1 draw against Belgium will have been buoyed by the performance after the poor recent form and it should certainly give both the team and the fans a shot in the arm they needed ahead of an Auld Enemy clash against England.

Like it or not, the game against England on Tuesday will bring more fans through the turnstile and we'll hear more noise in the ground. Ironically, the best atmosphere from a Scotland Women's crowd came in the away end at the Stadium of Light in September - so we can expect a bit more oomph from next week's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad