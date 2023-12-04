Rachel Corsie says Scotland are "fired up" ahead of tomorrow night's clash with England at Hampden Park. Cr. SNS Group.

Captain Rachel Corsie admits are Scotland are "fired up" and looking to create a memorable night under the Hampden Park lights against England on Tuesday night - even if it means some Scottish team mates miss out on next year's Olympics.

Scotland face the Lionesses on the back of an encouraging performance in their 1-1 draw against Belgium on Friday night knowing that any result against England will prevent their near neighbours from topping the group - and in turn prevent Team GB from taking part in next year's Olympics.

It is an unusual situation to say the least, especially with a number of Scotland players likely to feature in any Team GB Olympics squad, however, Corsie cited the notion that they might lie down for England on Tuesday as "outrageous" and "disrespectful".

"It would be great to end the year on a win. It doesn't change the group standings but it would be brilliant to get a really positive result," said the Aston Villa defender.

"Naturally that is going to help the group. We have a mix but there are younger players who are getting more and more experience and they will probably gain the most from little bit of momentum and confidence. We would love to get a positive result and take that into next year" added the Scotland skipper.

Friday draw in Belgium cemented Scotland's relegation from a tough Nations League group but the 34-year-old opened up on why she felt the performance in Leuven will bode well for the Auld Enemy clash against England on Tuesday.

"The girls are frustrated as they felt we deserved a little bit more, but that's the nature of the group. The margins are tight. England and Netherlands haven't managed to go there and get a result either. This one takes care of itself, its England at home and for a lot of us the chance to play against England in a competitive game is exciting - we're going to be right up for this one.

"Away from home in the first game is slightly more challenging. Having to get into the recovery and into the next game. So it has been busy couple of days.

"The result was needed and the players have really needed that support from outside. There's been a lot of positivity around the performance. While we've been frustrated with ourselves over the last few games before that, it had felt heightened because we've also been aware that the people coming to watch aren't getting a performance or enjoying the performance as much as we would like them to. That is important" said the captain.

Elsewhere, Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa confirmed that key midfielder Erin Cuthbert will be fit to face England despite taking a heavy knock in Friday's game with Belgium.

