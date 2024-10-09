Scotland return to competitive action this week as they travel to Zagreb to face Croatia in Group A1 of the Nations League.

On a barren run of that has resulted in them winning just once in their last 13 games, Steve Clarke’s task of pulling off a shock result against Luka Modric and co. has been made all the more difficult with 10 players ruled out of the clash through injury.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Celtic full-back Greg Taylor were all forced to withdraw from the camp earlier this week, while John McGinn, Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Jack Hendry were already confirmed to be missing before the squad was announcement.

The injuries do present uncapped players like Nicky Devlin, Liam Lindsay and Robby McCrorie a rare opportunity to stake a claim in the starting XI though, while Kevin Nisbet has also been recalled by Clarke after a year in international exile.

But who would make Scotland’s starting XI this weekend if the team was picked on a player’s average rating from the 24/25 season so far?

Using popular statistics website FotMob, these 11 players are who should be start Saturday’s game in Zagreb.

1 . GK: Robby McCrorie The Kilmarnock goalkeeper was a late addition to the squad as a replacement for the injured Angus Gunn. However, he is Scotland's highest ranking goalkeeper with an average rating of 6.69. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Nicky Devlin The uncapped Aberdeen full-back has had a strong start to the campaign and, based on his average rating of 7.26 this season, he should start ahead of Anthony Ralston at the weekend. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar The Rangers centre-back has played well this season and should start for Scotland based on his average rating of 7.11 over the campaign. | SNS Group Photo Sales