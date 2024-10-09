The Scotland international’s move to Napoli has been praised.

Scott McTominay’s encouraging start to life at Napoli is proving the midfielder made the right decision in leaving Manchester United for pastures new this summer, claims one former EPL legend.

The Scotland talisman brought down the curtain on his 17-year association with the Old Trafford club when he joined international team-mate Billy Gilmour in moving to Napoli on deadline day, moving to the Serie A club for a fee of £30million.

McTominay received a rapturous welcome from Napoli fans when he arrived at Naples-Capodichino International Airport to complete the transfer and 27-year-old hasn’t looked back since. Exploding onto the scene at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Scot has scored two goals in his first five games, which has led Shearer to lavish praise on the Tartan Army favourite during an interview with Betfair.

The Scotland ace has scored two goals in his last two international games. | SNS Group

“He's already scored a couple of goals,” said Shearer “He’s developing a good relationship with Romelu Lukaku, and it looks like he's enjoying it so from his point of view, he's clearly made the right decision to leave Manchester United. I wonder what McTominay thinks, looking back at what Man United are doing this season - or rather what they are not doing in terms of performances on the pitch.

“Scott will look at himself and think he's made the right decision because it looks as if the move to Napoli is going well for him. It was a wise decision to move countries and experience something different, not only on a football pitch but in life as well.”

BBC Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer has praised McTominay. | Getty Images for Premier League

McTominay returns to international action this week, as Scotland gear up for their Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal. The Tartan Army are in a barren run of form, winning just one of their 13 games and, with several key players ruled out of the squad due to injury, Shearer thinks Steve Clarke will find it difficult to mastermind an unexpected victory.

