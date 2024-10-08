The former Scotland defender hailed his team-mate’s recent form as ‘absolutely amazing’.

Former Scotland defender Declan Gallagher believes one Dundee United team-mate is on the cusp of an international call-up after his ‘terrific’ start to the season.

Sitting in fifth position in the Scottish Premiership, the Tangerines have lost just once on their return to the top flight and have the second best defensive record in the division, having conceded just three league goals in seven games.

Capped nine times by Scotland, the experienced defender knows exactly what it takes to represent his country on the biggest stage. His outstanding display against Aleksandar Mitrović in the memorable penalty shootout win over Serbia in 2020 helped the national team end an agonising 23-year wait for a major tournament appearance, and earned him a spot in Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championships in the process.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, the 33-year-old believes his recent form at Tannadice proves he can still offer something to the Scotland set-up, who are on a run that has resulted in them winning just once in their last 13 games.

“I’m definitely still chasing that 10th cap,” said Gallagher. “I’ll always back myself to play at that level, if given the chance. When you are having a good season, that’s what can provide the opportunity for some international recognition.”

Scotland were dealt a blow heading into the Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal this week, when Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn become the latest players to pull out of the squad with injury. With Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry and Ross McCrorie already ruled out, Clarke handed a first senior call-up to Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie. However, Gallagher believes Dundee United team-mate Ross Graham should be given a chance.

“Before I got here, I didn’t realise how good Ross was. He’s got everything. Tall, strong, fast, good on the ball, and the fact he’s a left-footed centre-back is great. You don’t get too many of those coming through in Scotland. He scores goals as well. The big man is having a great season and, as much as I’ll be chapping on the door [for Scotland], I think he’s chapping just as loudly.