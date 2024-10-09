The midfielder is one of five new faces in Scotland’s squad for this week’s Nations League fixtures.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Irving says his maiden call-up to the Scotland squad for this month’s Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal is the proudest moment of his career so far.

The 24-year-old was handed his first call-up to Steve Clarke’s squad earlier this month, just days after making his EPL debut for West Ham United in a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, and admits the chance to represent the nation in the coming days will fulfil a lifetime ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means everything,” Irving told Scotland’s social media channel. “To play for your country is the biggest honour that you can have in football. So to be here now and to have this opportunity is just amazing. Thinking back to when I was a little kid, running about with a Scotland top on, to be here now as part of the national team is something really special. I’m absolutely delighted to be here and ready to take in the experience of being part of the national team.”

Andy Irving is now in the West Ham first-team picture. | Getty Images

Unlike many of his international team-mates, the former Hearts youngster has taken a scenic route into the Scotland senior set-up. Making his first foray into senior football as a 17-year-old on loan at Scottish League Two outfit Berwick Rangers, Irving made the brave decision to depart Scotland as a teenager in order to move to third tier German outfit Türkgücü München when his contract expired at Hearts in 2021.

When financial problems at the German club forced them to resign from the 3. Liga less than a year later, Irving was prized away by Austrian top flight side Austria Klagenfurt, where he made the headlines after scoring a 22 minute hat-trick against Red Bull Salzburg in a 4–3 win. Now a regular feature in Julen Lopetegui’s matchday squad at West Ham, the midfielder believes his left-field journey to the Scotland squad can only benefit the Tartan Army.

“It’s been a mad kind of journey, to be honest,” he admitted. ““I’ve had lots of amazing experiences paired with some bad throughout my time in Germany, especially. But I think as a player on the pitch my game has really developed. I’ve added different parts to my game and throughout my time in Austria I played sometimes a bit more as an attacking midfielder and as a number 10. So I’ve played a bit of both now, whereas in Scotland I mostly played a bit more defensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irving made his Hearts debut when he was just 17-years-old before taking in spells in Germany and Austria. | SNS Group

“So I think I’ve added different things to my game and off the pitch, my experiences living abroad and learning a different language, a different culture has really helped me grow as a person and toughened me up a bit. Throughout my time at West Ham so far, it’s been great. I’m really, really enjoying it. The last few weeks, especially. Getting a bit of game time has been great and that new challenge is something that I’m really excited for.