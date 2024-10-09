Scotland new boy reveals why 'mad journey' can benefit Steve Clarke's squad after his scenic route to Hampden
Andy Irving says his maiden call-up to the Scotland squad for this month’s Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal is the proudest moment of his career so far.
The 24-year-old was handed his first call-up to Steve Clarke’s squad earlier this month, just days after making his EPL debut for West Ham United in a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, and admits the chance to represent the nation in the coming days will fulfil a lifetime ambition.
“It means everything,” Irving told Scotland’s social media channel. “To play for your country is the biggest honour that you can have in football. So to be here now and to have this opportunity is just amazing. Thinking back to when I was a little kid, running about with a Scotland top on, to be here now as part of the national team is something really special. I’m absolutely delighted to be here and ready to take in the experience of being part of the national team.”
Unlike many of his international team-mates, the former Hearts youngster has taken a scenic route into the Scotland senior set-up. Making his first foray into senior football as a 17-year-old on loan at Scottish League Two outfit Berwick Rangers, Irving made the brave decision to depart Scotland as a teenager in order to move to third tier German outfit Türkgücü München when his contract expired at Hearts in 2021.
When financial problems at the German club forced them to resign from the 3. Liga less than a year later, Irving was prized away by Austrian top flight side Austria Klagenfurt, where he made the headlines after scoring a 22 minute hat-trick against Red Bull Salzburg in a 4–3 win. Now a regular feature in Julen Lopetegui’s matchday squad at West Ham, the midfielder believes his left-field journey to the Scotland squad can only benefit the Tartan Army.
“It’s been a mad kind of journey, to be honest,” he admitted. ““I’ve had lots of amazing experiences paired with some bad throughout my time in Germany, especially. But I think as a player on the pitch my game has really developed. I’ve added different parts to my game and throughout my time in Austria I played sometimes a bit more as an attacking midfielder and as a number 10. So I’ve played a bit of both now, whereas in Scotland I mostly played a bit more defensive.
“So I think I’ve added different things to my game and off the pitch, my experiences living abroad and learning a different language, a different culture has really helped me grow as a person and toughened me up a bit. Throughout my time at West Ham so far, it’s been great. I’m really, really enjoying it. The last few weeks, especially. Getting a bit of game time has been great and that new challenge is something that I’m really excited for.
“Since I’ve been there with the manager, players and all the staff it’s been really good. To be part of a club that size and playing alongside the players that I’m playing with is something I’m loving at the moment.”
