Options remain thin on the ground as Scotland look to recover from Euros pain

Scotland's underwhelming campaign at this summer's European Championships has largely been forgotten amid the start to the domestic season and the transfer window, but the national team comes right back into focus on Tuesday when Steve Clarke names his squad for September's Nations League matches.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden on September 5 before heading to Lisbon for a clash with the Portuguese three days later. This is their first foray into Nations League A and there are no straightforward matches. Croatia are the other team in Scotland's group. When Clarke's men were promoted to this level, there was genuine excitement and anticipation of being at Europe's top table. That has been extinguished by what happened in Germany at Euro 2024.

Granted, losing to the hosts on the tournament’s opening night was anticipated, although the heavy nature of the 5-1 defeat grated. A 1-1 draw against Switzerland allowed optimism to grow for making the last 16, only for it to be squashed in the cruellest fashion, losing 1-0 to Hungary in stoppage time. The cautious, defensive approach to the matches by Clarke was criticised by media and fans alike, while the limited nature of performances made Scotland an easy 'winner' of the poorest team in the competition.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has not spoken publicly since leaving Garmisch-Partenkirchen in June. | SNS Group

Plenty, then, for Clarke to mull over during the past two months. The Scotland boss has not spoken publicly since the national team sloped out of its Garmisch-Partenkirchen Euro 2024 base in June. He will no doubt be asked for his Euros assessment on Tuesday, but that competition is long gone. Under pressure from some supporters given what occurred in Germany, it is now how Scotland regroup against stiff opposition.

Recent stats do not paint a pretty picture: Scotland have only won once in 12 matches, and that was against lowly Gibraltar. The highs of beating Spain and Norway in the first part of 2023 have long evaporated. A harsh observer would argue that Scotland peaked back then, and that a fresh approach and new players - and perhaps a new coach - is required. Clarke has enough credit in the bank to be given time to rejuvenate the team, of that there is no doubt. What he does not have is a reserve of players waiting to stake a claim at international level.

There is likely to be a familiarity to the squad that is picked. One glaring omission will be Callum McGregor, as the 31-year-old midfielder has called time on his international career. McGregor was not fully fit in Germany after rushing back from an Achilles injury in the spring and was a diminished force at the Euros, but his composure and experience will be missed in the Scotland camp. However, his absence gives others a chance to step up.

Ryan Gauld could be a left-field call-up from Vancouver | Getty Images

Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong, both now 32, went into the Euros without a club and two months on, that position has not changed. It is very hard to make a case for their inclusion this time around. It means that Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour and Kenny McLean will make up the core of the midfield options. Scotland Under-21 internationalist Connor Barron has impressed since moving to Rangers from Aberdeen in the summer and has been heavily touted for a maiden call-up. Ryan Gauld's name has also been mentioned, the talented playmaker shining in the MLS with Vancouver. His addition would curry favour with a lot of fans who feel his talents have been unfairly ignored.

Defence remains a concern: Anthony Ralston is the only fully fit senior right-back at Clarke's disposal. Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson continue to be injured at Brentford and Everton respectively, while Ross McCrorie has missed the start of Bristol City's campaign due to a hamstring issue, although he did return to training last week. Sturm Graz's Max Johnston could emerge an option at right-back.

On the other flank, Kieran Tierney's own hamstring injury - sustained in the draw with Switzerland - means he is unavailable. Andy Robertson and Greg Taylor will be the chief candidates at left-back. Centre-halves remain thin on the ground. Grant Hanley has lost his place in the Norwich team, and Ryan Porteous is no longer an automatic starter for Watford. Jack Hendry is a shoo-in for the squad and Scott McKenna, now at Las Palmas, should also make the cut. Liam Cooper is set to end his unattached status by joining Hull City. John Souttar, however, merits re-inclusion. He was axed from the provisional Euro 2024 squad, but has bounced back well at Rangers and deserves a place in the group.

Craig Gordon is still making great saves for Hearts at the age of 41. | SNS Group

Some would argue Craig Gordon falls into that category too. The 41-year-old was the other man to miss out in the summer, but he has started Hearts' past three matches ahead of Zander Clark. Angus Gunn, though, is the No 1 keeper. Will Liam Kelly keep his place in the squad now he is a reserve at Rangers and not playing every week? Replacements are not plentiful, with Robby McCrorie not even Kilmarnock's first choice after making the move this season from Ibrox.

At least there is some optimism in attack. Lyndon Dykes is back fit after a knee injury picked up in pre-Euros training denied him a place on the plane, although his future at QPR is up in the air. Che Adams scored his first goal for Torino at the weekend, which is good news as net gains have dried up for Lawrence Shankland, still yet to get off the mark for the slow-starting Jambos. Tommy Conway has a new club in Middlesbrough and forgotten man Kevin Nisbet is back in Scottish football with Aberdeen. Rising star Ben Doak has yet to play a minute of football this season and his Liverpool status is shrouded in uncertainty. Will Lewis Morgan remain in Clarke's thoughts after his left-field Euros inclusion from New York Red Bulls? Does Oli McBurnie come into the frame after his switch to Las Palmas?