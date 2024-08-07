Rangers opened the Scottish Premiership season with a disappointing 0-0 draw at Hearts as their new-look squad gave their fans cause for concern at Tynecastle.

However, Cyriel Dessers’ last gasp equaliser in the draw against Dynamo Kyiv in Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League qualifier proved there is perhaps no need to panic just yet.

The Light Blues squad is much-changed for the 2024/2025 season with Belgian boss Philippe Clement taken on a big rebuild this summer. A number of long-serving player were shipped out, and replaced by Vaclav Cerny, Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane as he looks to turn to tide in the Scottish Premiership.

With a number of new faces in the building, Rangers’ total squad value stands at a reported £76.4million, which is higher than rivals Hearts (£18.6million) and Hibs (£13.5million), but lower than Old Firm neighbours Celtic (£106.8million). But which player is valued the highest in the Rangers ranks?