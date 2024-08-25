Scotland striker helps new club overcome Atalanta in Serie

Scotland striker Che Adams has opened his account for Torino after scoring in their 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta.

The 28-year-old left Southampton at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract at St Mary's and despite interest from other English clubs, he decided to try his luck abroad and penned a three-year contract with I Granata. And after making his league debut last week as a sub, Adams started the home match against last season's Europa League winners and provided an assist and a goal.

Atalanta took the lead on 26 minutes through Italian striker Mateo Retegui at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, but the hosts responded five minutes later when Adams sent Ivan Ilic through on goal and he coolly converted the chance to make it level at the break.

Adams then scored what turned out to be the winner on 49 minutes. Torino sprung a counter-attack and while Duvan Zapata's effort was saved, the Scot was on hand to net the rebound. Atalanta spurned the chance to equalise in stoppage time when Mario Pasalic saw his penalty saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Adams becomes the first Scot to score for Torino since Denis Law way back in 1962. The now 81-year-old moved to the Turin giants from Manchester City for a season in 1961 before returning to English football a year later with Manchester United.