Scotland striker at centre of transfer mystery as manager offers cryptic reason for squad omission
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes could be on his way out of Queens Park Rangers after being omitted from the squad for the 1-1 draw against Plymouth on Saturday.
The 28-year-old was sorely missed at Euro 2024 as one of Steve Clarke's favourites was forced to withdraw from the squad at short notice due to an unfortunate injury picked up during the pre-tournament training camp.
Dykes is back to full fitness and in contention for a call-up to the Scotland squad that will be named this coming week for the Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal in two weeks' time.
The former Livingston striker got his first goal of the season last weekend when he came off the bench to rescue a point for QPR with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United.
However, Dykes was conspicious by his absence as QPR secured a Sky Bet Championship point against Plymouth despite playing most of the match with 10 men and ending it with nine.
Asked why Dykes, who is not injured, was left out, QPR boss Cifuentes said: “I just pick players based on availability. He wasn’t available.”
Pressed on whether he expects Dykes to still be a QPR player after the transfer window closes next week, the Spaniard added: “I don’t know.”
Dykes joined QPR back in the summer of 2020, when he signed from Livingston for a £2million fee. He has gone on to contribute 37 goals and 12 assists in 165 appearances for the club.
Millwall had a £3million offer for Dykes turned down by QPR last summer while Rangers have also been linked in the past. He has nine goals in 36 caps for Scotland.
