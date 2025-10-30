Scotland record holder continues hot streak as 6ft 5in hitman helps side thrash league leaders

Former Scotland under-21 supremo bags again in big win for Germans.

Scotland under-21’s record goal-scorer Fraser Hornby continued his strong start to the season as he helped Darmstadt thrash German giants Schalke 4-0 in the DFB Pokal Cup.

The sides’ second meeting in just six days, Darmstadt fell to a 1-0 defeat to the league leaders at the Veltins-Arena on Friday, but got their revenge in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night by dumping the German giants out of the cup thanks to goals from Hiroki Akiyama, Matej Maglica, Hornby, and Bartosz Białek.

The 6ft 5in forward started his career at Everton, and spent time on loan at Kortrijk, Aberdeen, and Oostende prior to his move to Germany in 2023. While he endured an injury-hit first few years at Stadion am Böllenfalltor, he’s returned to fitness and form in the new 2. Bundesliga season, with his three goals and three assists in the first 12 games of the season, helping Die Lilien to sixth place in the German second tier in the process.

Hornby scored the best goal of the game when he linked superbly with Luca Marseiler, playing a neat one-two with the German midfielder. The former Toffees man scored the clinching third goal just minutes after half-time, finishing superbly beyond former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius in the Schalke net to seal his side’s place in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal.

Scotland under-21’s record goal-scorer, Hornby, scored ten goals in 18 appearances for Scot Gemmill’s side, with many tipping him to make the set-up to the senior set-up. While he has yet to be called up by Steve Clarke, the imposing striker exclusively told The Scotsman that he hopes his form for Darmstadt can put him back on the manager’s radar, admitting he still holds hope that he can break into the national setup.

“For myself, there are still [international] ambitions,” he said. “This is something I would really like to do. I think the more I play here and show performances, the more they will look at me for a place in the squad. I spoke to Steve Clarke when I was still playing for the under-21s, and we talked about the importance of playing football regularly and performing well. I think I've done that for a while now.

Oliver Burke helped his Union Berlin side progress to the last 16 of the DFB Pokal, coming off the bench as a 67th substitute in the 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night in Germany, Scotland international Oliver Burke helped his new side, Union Berlin, progress in the DFB Pokal, coming off the bench in the 67th minute during the 2-1 extra-time win over Arminia Bielefeld in the German capital.

The home side had looked to be on course for a routine win, scoring through youngster Leopold Querfeld after 11 minutes, but were pegged back when Monju Momuluh scored a shock equaliser for the second-tier side on 27 minutes. Dutch centre-back Danilho Doekhi ensured Union’s progress when he scored the game’s winning goal in the 106th minute of extra time.