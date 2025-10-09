Gemmill’s men rediscover form with absolute trouncing in Dundee

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Under-21s set a new record victory after they demolished their Gibraltar counterparts 12-0 to get off the mark in Group B of the European Championships qualifiers.

Scot Gemmill’s youngsters mercilessly put their hapless visitors to the sword at Dens Park, with the hosts seven goals to the good by the 33rd minute. Manchester City midfielder Emilio Lawrence ended up with four goals to his name, while Hearts striker James Wilson also bagged a hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Gibraltar are one of the weakest U-21 side in the qualifiers, this was an extraordinary result by Scotland’s standards, hitting double figures for the first time in a competitive match. The scoreline eclipsed a 7-0 Euros qualifier win away to San Marino five years ago in which Fraser Hornby bagged a hat-trick and came close to the all-time U-21 Euros qualifying highest win, which was recorded by Spain in 2005 when they routed San Marino 14-0 at home.

Emilio Lawrence was in great scoring form as Scotland Under-21s chalked up their record win over Gilbraltar at Dens Park. | SNS Group

It was also the young Scots’ first positive result of the qualification campaign, coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat in the Czech Republic and a 2-1 reversal by Portugal at Fir Park last month. After three matches, Scotland sit fourth in the six-team table on three points.

In the first meeting between the two countries at under-21 level, Scotland showed they meant business right from the off, with Lawrence opening the scoring after three minutes. They then racked up a remarkable six strikes between 22 and 33 minutes, with Dire Mebude, Wilson (2), Kyle Ure, Lawrence again and a Kevan Gonzalez own goal making it 7-0.

Gibraltar managed to stagger into the break with no more concessions, but Wilson completed his hat-trick on 48 minutes and then Lawrence added two more by the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Thomson got in on the act on 75 minutes and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen netted eight minutes later as Scotland strived to finish on a strong note, but that was to be the end of the scoring.

Scotland head to Azerbaijan next on Tuesday evening before facing Gibraltar away and then Bulgaria at home in November.