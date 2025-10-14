Six goals shared and two sent off as Scots drop points in Baku

Nine-man Scotland came close to snatching a last-gasp winner in a six-goal thriller against Azerbaijan in the European Under-21 qualifiers.

Scot Gemmill’s side had Jeremiah Mullen and Dire Mebude sent off in Baku but Sam Cleall-Harding was close to sealing three points with the last kick of the ball, moments after heading a stoppage-time equaliser.

The Scots were the better side in Baku but paid the price for failing to deal with three long balls and receiving at least one harsh red card in the 3-3 draw.

Scotland started well and Mullen failed to connect with a free header from David Watson’s corner before the hosts went in front in the seventh minute with a brilliant curling finish off the post from 22 yards from Khayal Aliyev.

Emilio Lawrence and Colby Donovan shot over from tight angles as Scotland pressed for an equaliser and it arrived in the 33rd minute. Lawrence collected the ball on the left wing, turned inside a defender and let fly from 25 yards. The shot struck the back of captain Watson and nestled in the corner.

The Kilmarnock midfielder turned provider a minute before half-time when Dundee defender Luke Graham headed home his near-post corner. The lead did not last long after the break. Mullen slightly under-hit a back-pass after a ball over the top but goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams looked favourite to reach it anyway and cleared.

But the Dunfermline centre-back was shown a straight red card after putting his hand on the shoulder of Aliyev, who took full advantage by throwing himself to the ground. Scotland suffered further punishment when Mebude stuck his elbow out to block the resulting free-kick and Aliyev converted the 47th-minute penalty.

Watson’s corners continued to cause problems and Cleall-Harding headed off the bar from two yards before sub Ryan One came close. Cleall-Harding then gave away possession close to his penalty box and Shahin Ibrahimov curled home from 22 yards via a deflection.

The game became increasingly feisty and Scotland equalised when Dundee United defender Cleall-Harding glanced home a header from Christy Montgomery’s cross. Mebude was shown a second yellow card in the immediate aftermath following an incident with an opposition player after he raced to retrieve the ball from the net.

But Cleall-Harding had a late chance when he blasted over before claiming his initial headed effort had been blocked by a hand. Both sets of players and staff were involved in heated exchanges after the full-time whistle and Aliyev was shown a post-match red card.