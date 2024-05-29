Here is a round-up of some of the top Scottish football stories this Wednesday - including Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United updates.

‘Incredible' Scotland international departs EPL giants

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has thanked ex-Scotland international Matt Ritchie for his ‘immeasurable contribution’ to Newcastle United after the club confirmed he would be one of five first-team players to depart St James Park this summer.

The Magpies boss praised the 34-years-old’s “huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club” and claimed he would bring “undoubted quality and experience” to whichever club he joins next. The EPL side have also confirmed Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Kelland Wetts will join the ex-Scotland man in departing the club this summer.

Ex-Bournemouth ace Ritchie spent eight seasons with the Magpies after being signed for £11 million by former manager Rafael Benítez. He made a total of 187 appearances for the club.

Ritchie, 34, was capped a total of 16 times by Scotland but has not been part of an international squad since March 2018 after he told ex-Tartan Army boss Alex McLeish that he did want to be considered for the team for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Celtic starlet chased by EFL Championship duo

Newly-promoted EFL Championship sides Portsmouth and Derby County are set to battle it out for the signing of Celtic starlet Bosun Lawal this summer, according to reports.

The versatile 20-year-old has been targeted by the EFL outfits after an impressive loan spell with Fleetwood Town in the English third tier last season. The youngster has been linked with Queens Park Rangers previously and has recently invited to train with the Republic Of Ireland senior squad after catching the eye of interim boss John O’Shea.

Signed in the summer of 2021 from Watford, Lawal was assigned to the club's B team upon arrival where he impressed. The player then went on to make his senior Hoops debut last January, when he was introduced as a late substitute in a 5–0 Scottish Cup win against Greenock Morton.

His current deals with the Hoops runs until 2026 and it is understood head coach Brendan Rodgers will assess the player’s situation in preseason.

Ibrox legend rages at ‘incompetent’ Scottish officials

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has launched a scathing attack on Scottish officials in the wake of Rangers’ last minute Scottish Cup final defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The TV pundit was left incensed after an Abdallah Sima goal in the Hampden showcase was disallowed after midfielder Nicolas Raskin was adjudged to have pushed Joe Hart. McCoist told presenter Jeff Stelling the decision was “scandalous.”

