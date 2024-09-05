A spirited second half comeback from Scotland wasn’t enough to lift the mood at Hampden Park as a last gasp penalty saw them crash to 3-2 defeat against Poland in their Nations League opener.

Goals from Sebastian Szymański (8) and Robert Lewandowski (45 pen) had given the visitors a commanding half-time lead but strikes from Billy Gilmour (46) and Scott McTominay (76) looked like it had secured a point until Nicola Zewalski’s penalty (97) broke Tartan Army hearts.

Despite talk of freshening up the squad, Steve Clarke opted to change little in terms of personnel, though he dumped his usual back three in favour of a back four, while the returning Lyndon Dykes replaced the injured Che Adams up-front after he sat out Euro 2024 with an injury of his own.

The switch in formation helped little though, as a combination of errors from Kenny McLean to Billy Gilmour saw the latter lose the ball too easily, before a neat spin from Lewandowsi released Szymański to fire a 20-yard drive beyond Angus Gunn after just eight minutes. McTominay looked to have put Scotland level on 24 minutes but Hampden joy was short-lived when the goal was disallowed for a clear handball.

Poland would double their lead stroke of half-time when a needless foul from Anthony Ralston allowed Lewandowski to add to his Hampden Park haul (now three in his last three) from the penalty spot, though Gilmour would reduce the deficit seconds into the second period and McTominay would complete the comeback with just under 15 minutes left on the clock.

There was one final sting in the tail as Grant Hanley needlessly gave away a last gasp penalty that resulted in Scotland slumping to 97th minute loss.

1 . Angus Gunn - 6 Will have wanted to do better with the first goal which saw Scotland off to a poor start. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Ralston - 5 Had some nice touches early on, but his foul for the penalty was needless and he struggled to recover from that mistake for the majority of the second period. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Grant Hanley - 4 Simply couldn't handle Lewandowski as he dropped deep and dragged him around. Had 0% for his long range passing accuracy at half-time, with his clearances and passes out from the back simply coming straight back. The foul for the late penalty was absolutely unnecessary. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales