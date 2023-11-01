While it was no doubt an improvement on last week's display against the Dutch, the 1-0 defeat to Netherlands at Hampden last night felt flat, uninspiring and devoid of identity. Graham Falk looks at the three main talking points from last night's loss.

Netherlands celebrate their winning goal against Scotland at Hampden Park last night.

Are Scotland having an identity crisis?

Under Pedro Martinez Losa, Scotland have been on a course to rebrand themselves as a team that thrives on a possession based, high pressing and brave philosophy.

Of course, during 2023 there's been flashes of the side adapting well to his methods. But in last night's defeat to Netherlands, the Hampden crowd appeared to have no idea what the plan was - and more than two years into this project, it feels directionless.

A switch to a back three was fair enough based on Friday's thrashing in Nijmegen but leaving the free scoring Martha Thomas and two of the Scottish Women's Premier League top goal scorers in Amy Gallagher, Lauren Davidson and Kirsty Howat on the bench handed fans the impression that Martinez Losa set up to simply not get hammered again.

That isn't brave or ambitious and is in stark contrast that to their performance against England just last month. Is the Spanish boss losing faith in being able to mould his team into the vision he wants?

Dwindling Hampden crowds are a worry

While crowds across Europe are growing rapidly in the women's game, attendances at Hampden are shrinking game on game. It was Halloween, but nobody expected the atmosphere to resemble a morgue.

The 17,000+ attendance at Hampden for the friendly against Jamaica in 2019 is still the record number for a Scottish Women's game and only twice has the crowd broken the 10,000 barrier since. Last night, just over 5000 turned up and you could feel it.

In such a big stadium, it can soon feel desolate when its close to empty - is it possible that is also affect performances? The Women's national team playing at Hampden Park sends a positive message but it really is time to reconsider how much is it growing the game in Scotland and some painful decisions may need to be made.

A bigger crowd is expected when the Lionesses arrive at Hampden on December 5 but it's a serious concern when the likes of Wales and Republic Of Ireland are consistently seeing bigger crowds even against the so called 'lesser nations' than Scotland are.

And now to the small positives...

It was defensive and uninspiring, however, there were some bright moments that Scotland can cling onto. Martinez Losa made five changes to the side that lost 4-0 in the Netherlands and there was no doubting that Scotland's stand out players came from that group.

As expected, the return of Erin Cuthbert injected energy, quality and character back into the squad and, before being taken off in the 60th minute, she was one of few who looked prepared to have a go at the Dutch team and try to spark some inspiration.

In defence, Jenna Clark was assured and lead the defensive wall well in the middle of a back three. She's been in phenomenal form for Liverpool in the WSL and showed exactly why so many have called for her inclusion.