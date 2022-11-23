It’s time for our annual top 30 list! Once again, we asked a panel of Scottish Women’s Premier League managers, coaches, players, journalists and experts for their top 10 SWPL players of 2022. Here is who they picked.

Last year, we began our annual list of the top 30 players in the SWPL by asking those closest to the game for their list of the top 10 players of the year.

A year on, we asked the same question to a panel of current SWPL managers, assistant managers, coaches and players as well as former players, SWPL experts and journalists to give us their list of the 10 best players in the SWPL.

Last year saw Glasgow City and 103 time Scotland international Hayley Lauder take the title as Scotland’s top women’s player – can she claim the award for the second time?

Each player's points are awarded for their ranking (ie: position one = 10 points, position two = 9 points, position three = 8 points etc.) to give us the definitive list of 2022’s best players in the Scottish women’s top tier.

The panel – all of whom are respected voices within the Scottish game – contributed anonymously and were not allowed to choose their own club’s players if they had an affliation with any SWPL club – so their choices are not guided by club or professional loyalties.

So whether you’re an avid fan of the SWPL and its stars or new to the league looking to find out more, here is who the experts voted as the best 30 players in the league for the year 2022.

1. Hayley Lauder - Glasgow City ↔️ (Last year: 1st) She's done it again! Capped 103 times by Scotland, Glasgow City captain Hayley Lauder was our winner last year and has had an outstanding season. She retains her crown, edging out the runner up by just one point. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Priscila Chinchilla - Glasgow City ↔️ (Last year: 2nd) The Costa Rican forward won last season's SWPL player of the year and she is runner-up in our list for the second year running. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Clarissa Larisey - Celtic 🆕 (Last year: N/A) Celtic's Clarissa Larisey is the league's top scorer at present, with the Canadian becoming Fran Alonso's jewell in the crown during 2022. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Tessel Middag - Rangers 🆕 (Last year: N/A) The versatile former Manchester City midfielder has been vital for Malky Thomson's side as they've enjoyed an unbeaten SWPL run in 2022. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales