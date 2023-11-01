It was a night of mixed emotions for Sandy MacIver after making her Scotland debut in the 1-0 Nations League defeat to Netherlands.

Scotland's Sandy MacIver makes her debut for Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A fine second half strike from Esmee Brugts settled handed the Dutch their second UEFA Nations League win over Scotland in five days at Hampden Park, though the 25-year-old was a rare bright spark for her side in her debut appearance in the jersey, picking up the player of the match award.

"I'm very proud to have made my debut but I wish the result could have been different. Our main focus on the back of Friday was putting in a better performance and I think we did that. So there's mixed emotions really" explained MacIver.

"Something we've been looking at this week is our build up. The staff felt we could have done things a little differently from Friday (the 4-0 defeat to Netherlands) and that was my main goal and focus was to implement what we'd spoken about in training. We tried to mix it up as much as we could, which is what the staff wanted" she added.

Despite been part of numerous Lionesses camps with England recently, the stopper was named in the Scotland squad for the first time for the double header with the Netherlands having opted to represent the country of her father's birth and revealed the moment she knew she had made the right choice.

"When we played on Friday and I walked into the changing room and saw the name on the back of my shirt, the feeling I got summed everything up for me" said MacIver, with a beaming smile.

"My Dad raised me to be a Scotland fan and I've got a French mum so the English in me is quite limited.

"I've always supported Scotland, the men, growing up and to be on the pitch with some of the players who've been there before me - and some of the players tonight - I'm not going to forget this night anytime soon. I loved it. I'm so proud to play for Scotland to have my Mum and Dad in the crowd was everything for me” admitted the Scotland goalkeeper.

Manager Pedro Martinez Losa was also full of praise for his new goalkeeper as he revealed the reasons for her inclusion in the side.

"I had a good discussion with Lee (Gibson) because I respect her a lot. Sandy is very good on distribution, as she proved today. One of the problems that we had in last game was the build up, the distribution - but not only the goalkeeper, I don't want to single out individuals - but we felt Sandy could help with that.

"We have three fantastic goalkeepers. All of them are improving, not only Lee but Jenna Fife who has been improving massively in the last few years" explained the Spanish boss.