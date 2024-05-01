Scotland Euro 2024 squad: Eight wildcards Steve Clarke could pick amid ongoing injury concerns

Billy Gilmour's timely Brighton comeback and confirmation from Scott McTominay that the knee injury picked up with Manchester United will not keep him out of Euro 2024 brought some welcome relief for the Tartan Army this week.

However, several selection concerns remain for head coach Steve Clarke with Lewis Ferguson ruled out by an ACL rupture, a potential crisis at right-back due to doubts surrounding Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, the fitness of Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Jack and Jacob Brown, as well as the increase in squad size from 23 to 26, all giving the Scotland head coach plenty to ponder ahead of naming his provisional squad later this month.

Clarke is known for making minimal changes from squad-to-squad, but with ongoing uncertainty over the availability of those eight regulars, he may have little choice but to consider wildcard call-ups for the friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland ahead of the tournament opener against hosts Germany on June 14.

Bristol City's Scotland Under-21 striker Tommy Conway is pushing for a call-up to the senior squad. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are eight candidates the Scotland boss could turn to...

Stephen Kingsley (Hearts)

Would be a natural replacement in the left centre-back position if Kieran Tierney fails to recover in time. Is comfortable stepping out of defence in possession and, as shown at Celtic Park in a 2-0 win for Hearts back in December, can provide a goal threat from set-pieces awarded within shooting range. Won the last of his two caps against Ukraine in September 2022 but his form and fitness this season has been more consistent than ever, and has been closely monitored by the Scotland coaching staff. With Liam Cooper having been an unused substitute throughout the second half of the season at Leeds, Kingsley would offer Clarke a match-fit alternative as back-up to Tierney on the left of the back three.

Liam Lindsay (Preston North End)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has a number of injury concerns to mull over ahead of naming his Euro 2024 squad. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old centre-back has long been touted for a Scotland call-up, which has not yet been forthcoming. He was voted Players' Player of the Year by his Preston teammates after starting every single one of their 45 Championship games so far with just one more to go to complete the full set. He plays in a back three, which should help his cause, along with impressive stats that place him among the top 10 defenders in the Championship for clearances and blocks per 90 minutes. More match fit than Hanley, who has missed most of the season with injury, and in better form than Scott McKenna, who has been dropped by FC Copenhagen in recent weeks, but lacking in international experience.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers may have invadvertenly done Steve Clarke a favour by bringing the evergreen winger back into the first-team fold. Having spent much of the season in exile, Forrest stepped off the bench to score in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen and followed that up with a match-winning double against Dundee in his first league start since November. The 32-year-old may not have the dynamism he did in his younger days, but his quality has not diminished. He already has five goals in 38 caps for his country and, as well as being able to slot in at right wing-back, would also offer Scotland natural width in the forward areas, as well as an end product. Should Forrest go on to play a big part in Celtic's remaining matches then he will be hard for Clarke to ignore.

Danny Armstrong (Kilmarnock)

Celtic's James Forrest has issued a reminder of his international credentials with three goals in his last two games. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Spoke recently of his desire to earn a Scotland call-up after revealing he had been approached over the prospect of representing Ireland. The Kilmarnock winger has been one of the top performers in the country this season with nine goals and 14 assists for the Rugby Park side as they close in on a European spot. He would bring similar attributes to Forrest - width, creativity and an eye for goal - but has youth on his side with the 26-year-old entering his peak years. While Clarke's system is not particularly suited to wingers, the likes of Armstrong could offer a plan B in matches where plan A is not working, such as the 1-0 friendly defeat to Northern Ireland in March where the lack of natural width in attack was evident after switching to a back four.

Tommy Conway (Bristol City)

The increase in Euro 2024 squad sizes from 23 to 26 means that Clarke will almost certainly take four strikers to Germany. The most recent squad contained three - Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland - who are all certainties to be picked providing they remain fit. With Kevin Nisbet only a couple of substitute appearances into his Millwall comeback after long-term injury, and Jacob Brown still sidelined with knee ligament damage sustained in February, there is a potential opening for a wildcard selection in attack that could be filled by promoting Conway from the Under-21s. The Robins striker has enjoyed a fruitful season with his 12 goals including two in the shock FA Cup third round win over West Ham as he netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium before grabbing the winner in the replay at Ashton Gate, proving he is a man for the big occasion.

Andy Irving (Klagenfurt)

A recent hat-trick in the Austrian Bundesliga was a timely reminder from the former Hearts midfielder that he is performing to a high standard in one of Europe's well-respected leagues. In all, Irving has contributed 10 goals and five assists from midfield for SK Austria Klagenfurt this season as they chase a European spot, with his head-turning treble coming against an RB Salzburg side chasing a 10th successive title. West Ham saw enough in the 23-year-old to purchase him in January and loan him back to the club. It will be interesting to see how his career kicks on in the Premier League over the next few years but based on his performances this term, he is worthy of consideration by Clarke as he looks to fill the midfield void left by Ferguson and potentially Jack and Armstrong.

Max Johnston (Sturm Graz)

The former Motherwell full-back was called into the Scotland senior squad for the first time last year as a late replacement for Aaron Hickey and while he wasn't used in the match against France, his confidence will have been enhanced for just being in and around the senior group. Made his move to Sturm Graz last summer and has managed 22 appearances for the current Austrian Bundesliga leaders although most of them have been from the bench. Still only 20, Johnston has shown with his performances in in the cinch Premiership last season and for the Under-21s that he is a player of real promise and one who could provide a viable solution should neither Hickey or Patterson make it.

Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)